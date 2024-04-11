🏗 Rendering du jour: Brooklyn Village

Mecklenburg County commissioners took a look this week at this rendering of Brooklyn Village's first buildings. The two buildings — a 20-story tower and an eight-story one — will have more than 500 housing units combined.

There will also be 20,000-plus square feet of retail and 630-plus parking spaces, according to the county's presentation.

Development team BK Partners has until summer 2025 to start construction and 2028 to finish the first phase. It's working on designs now, the presentation showed.

The big picture: Brooklyn Village, a three-phase project, will eventually total 1,243 housing units, of which at least 10% must be affordable; 252,000 square feet of retail; 712,400 square feet of office; 280 hotel rooms and 2.5 acres of park and open space.

The latest on the long-delayed, much-anticipated Brooklyn redevelopment