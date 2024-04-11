3 hours ago - News
🏗 Rendering du jour: Brooklyn Village
Mecklenburg County commissioners took a look this week at this rendering of Brooklyn Village's first buildings.
- The two buildings — a 20-story tower and an eight-story one — will have more than 500 housing units combined.
- There will also be 20,000-plus square feet of retail and 630-plus parking spaces, according to the county's presentation.
- Development team BK Partners has until summer 2025 to start construction and 2028 to finish the first phase. It's working on designs now, the presentation showed.
The big picture: Brooklyn Village, a three-phase project, will eventually total 1,243 housing units, of which at least 10% must be affordable; 252,000 square feet of retail; 712,400 square feet of office; 280 hotel rooms and 2.5 acres of park and open space.
The latest on the long-delayed, much-anticipated Brooklyn redevelopment
