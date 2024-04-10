Many celebrities, including the Kardashian family, Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez, get facials from Toska Husted, owner of Toska Spa & Bar in SouthPark. Why it matters: Celebrities have to wait for Husted to fly to their city to get her services, but Charlotteans can drive to SouthPark any time to get the same treatments.

Background: Husted has been in the industry for more than 25 years, according to her bio. Celebrities and public figures seek her out specifically because of her customized facials and skincare advice.

Her work with celebrities began about seven years ago when Jennifer Anniston heard that Husted carried a skincare line called Biologique Recherche, a spa spokesperson tells Axios. Anniston was interested in those products, so Husted drove to Atlanta, where she was filming, to give her a facial.

The rest is history, the spokesperson said. Word of Husted's work spread organically among celebrities, who now request her services regularly.

Photo: Courtesy of Weslie Woodley Photography

What to expect: You'll start with a consultation in the Biologique Recherche Skin Instant Lab, which allows the esthetician to examine the layers of your skin before creating a custom treatment.

The hour-long "Remodeling Deep Cleanse Treatment" focuses on the face and neck area. Husted offers this option to celebrity clients before red carpet events to lift and tone the skin while killing bacteria.

"The Works" is a 45-minute express option that uses microcurrent with LED, Microderm, oxygen and lymphatic drainage.

Cost: The "Remodeling Deep Cleanse Treatment," which takes place in a private room with a relaxing fireplace, costs $375.

For $209, you can get "The Works" treatment at the facial bar on the first floor of the spa.

Stop by: Toska Spa is located at 4401 Barclay Downs Dr., near JINYA Ramen Bar.

Schedule a visit by booking online, or call ahead to make an appointment.

It's open Monday through Friday from 9am-8pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-6pm.

What's next: There are plans to expand Toska Spa to Miami in June, Dallas in September and Nashville soon after that.

Take a look around:

Photos: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Editor's note: We've updated this story with details about Husted's work with celebrities.