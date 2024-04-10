Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
🍽 Dinner deal at Restaurant Constance
Restaurant Constance will serve a three-course dinner for $65 per person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week.
Dig in: You'll choose a raw bar, salad or appetizer for your first course, followed by your entrée and you'll finish with a dessert.
If you go: Restaurant Constance is at 2200 Thrift Road in west Charlotte. It is open from 5-10pm Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday-Monday.
- You can make reservations here.
- The $65 price does not include tax, tip or drinks.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.