🍽 Dinner deal at Restaurant Constance

Restaurant Constance will serve a three-course dinner for $65 per person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week.

Dig in: You'll choose a raw bar, salad or appetizer for your first course, followed by your entrée and you'll finish with a dessert.

If you go: Restaurant Constance is at 2200 Thrift Road in west Charlotte. It is open from 5-10pm Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday-Monday.