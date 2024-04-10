Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

🍽 Dinner deal at Restaurant Constance

headshot
three dishes atop a table

Beet pomegranate salad, soft-shell crab and tamarind short ribs. Photo: Courtesy of Restaurant Constance

Restaurant Constance will serve a three-course dinner for $65 per person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week.

Dig in: You'll choose a raw bar, salad or appetizer for your first course, followed by your entrée and you'll finish with a dessert.

If you go: Restaurant Constance is at 2200 Thrift Road in west Charlotte. It is open from 5-10pm Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday-Monday.

  • You can make reservations here.
  • The $65 price does not include tax, tip or drinks.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Charlotte in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more