⚡️Biz lightning round

The law firm Haynes Boone, which opened its Charlotte practice with three attorneys in 2019, is relocating offices in Uptown to a new, larger space in the Legacy Union SIX50 building "to accommodate regional growth, particularly in its finance practice." (Haynes Boone)

Asana Partners, the local commercial real estate investment firm, is moving its offices in South End from the 1616 Center to The Line. (🔒 CBJ)

Huntersville-based Atom Power has named Bharat Vats as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

Hines, the global real estate investment manager, has acquired Blu South, a 75+-acre residential rental community underway at 920 Blu Central Rd. in Pineville. Units include three- and four-bedroom townhomes, single-family detached houses and duplexes. (Hines)