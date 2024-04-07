A big new cathedral

The Diocese of Charlotte plans to build a new facility to replace the aging St. Patrick Cathedral in Dilworth.

Why it matters: This is a years-long project for the diocese, which will likely spend tens of millions of dollars or more constructing a new cathedral to replace the iconic one on Dilworth Road East that was built in 1939.

Between the lines: With seating for about 350 people, St. Patrick Cathedral is no longer large enough to serve the growing diocese's needs," the Catholic News Herald reported.

By the numbers: Cathedrals built these days throughout the U.S. tend to seat between 1,000 and 3,000 people, according to the Herald.

Cathedral building costs and timelines can vary. In 2018, a $31 million cathedral in Knoxville opened after nearly three years of construction.

Zoom in: While the new cathedral will serve as the parish church in a new location in Charlotte, St. Patrick Catholic School will remain in its spot in Dilworth, says Liz Chandler, director of communications for the Diocese of Charlotte.

The intrigue: One approach the diocese is considering is selling the land in Dilworth and "repurposing the current Diocesan Pastoral Center location on South Church Street near uptown," the Catholic News Herald reported.

Share this story