What to expect at Charlotte SHOUT! 2024
Charlotte SHOUT! is back, filling Uptown with public art installations, dance parties, live music, ideas workshops and much more.
Why it matters: The free multi-week festival celebrates Charlotte's creativity and innovation with events and workshops around four pillars: art, music, food and ideas.
When: Charlotte SHOUT! kicks off on March 29 and continues with something happening every day until April 14.
The vibe: Uptown just got a lot more colorful. All the action is centered on First Ward Park and Tryon Street (between Brooklyn Village and Trade).
- At First Ward Park, you'll find the main stage where you can find live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus the Daybreaker dance party on March 30 and a silent disco on April 5 and 6.
- Plus, the park will be packed with public art like the beloved see-saws.
- A couple blocks away, you'll find a revamped Victoria Yards space with art installations, a barbecue festival, music bingo and a creative art workshop.
- Levine Avenue of the Arts and the Green — which run through Charlotte's museum block of the Mint, Bechtler and Gantt Center — will host a DJ series on a "disco pirate ship," an upcycling station, local music buskers and family-friendly activities.
- Here's a throwback: Overstreet Mall is getting some love during SHOUT! this year. Expect fashion and art studios to pop up inside the corporate lunch walkway running through Uptown towers.
- And that's just a small sampling.
Food and drink: Several Uptown restaurants are offering speciality items or discounts for SHOUT! attendees.
- Coquette has a $11 croissant and cappuccino combo deal, for instance.
- Dahlia's, Havana Smoke, Luce, Middle C Jazz, Novelty House, Saku, SIP, and The Local all have a specialty SHOUT! cocktail.
- Bella Ciao is offering a three-course meal for $28 during SHOUT!.
Parking: Is it just me or is parking in Uptown easier than South End these days? Here's a map of all the parking options in Uptown, including some free options.
