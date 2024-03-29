Share on email (opens in new window)

Don't miss the festivities in First Ward Park during Charlotte SHOUT! 2024. Photo courtesy Charlotte Center City Partners

Charlotte SHOUT! is back, filling Uptown with public art installations, dance parties, live music, ideas workshops and much more. Why it matters: The free multi-week festival celebrates Charlotte's creativity and innovation with events and workshops around four pillars: art, music, food and ideas.

When: Charlotte SHOUT! kicks off on March 29 and continues with something happening every day until April 14.

Putt-putt at Wells Fargo Plaza. Photo courtesy Charlotte Center City Partners

The vibe: Uptown just got a lot more colorful. All the action is centered on First Ward Park and Tryon Street (between Brooklyn Village and Trade).

At First Ward Park, you'll find the main stage where you can find live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, plus the Daybreaker dance party on March 30 and a silent disco on April 5 and 6.

Plus, the park will be packed with public art like the beloved see-saws.

The light-up see-saws will move to First Ward Park this year. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

A couple blocks away, you'll find a revamped Victoria Yards space with art installations, a barbecue festival, music bingo and a creative art workshop.

Levine Avenue of the Arts and the Green — which run through Charlotte's museum block of the Mint, Bechtler and Gantt Center — will host a DJ series on a "disco pirate ship," an upcycling station, local music buskers and family-friendly activities.

Here's a throwback: Overstreet Mall is getting some love during SHOUT! this year. Expect fashion and art studios to pop up inside the corporate lunch walkway running through Uptown towers.

And that's just a small sampling.

Map of Charlotte SHOUT! 2024. Courtesy of Charlotte SHOUT!

Food and drink: Several Uptown restaurants are offering speciality items or discounts for SHOUT! attendees.

Coquette has a $11 croissant and cappuccino combo deal, for instance.

Dahlia's, Havana Smoke, Luce, Middle C Jazz, Novelty House, Saku, SIP, and The Local all have a specialty SHOUT! cocktail.

Bella Ciao is offering a three-course meal for $28 during SHOUT!.

Parking: Is it just me or is parking in Uptown easier than South End these days? Here's a map of all the parking options in Uptown, including some free options.

Grace A.M.E. Zion Church in Uptown will host piano concerts and more. Photo courtesy Charlotte Center City Partners

