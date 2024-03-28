Baseball returns to Uptown next week — and ballpark food is an essential part of the experience. Why it matters: It's the Charlotte Knights' 10th season in Uptown. A trip to Truist Field is one of many ways to get outside this spring.

Catch up quick: The Knights are the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

What we're watching: The team and the ballpark are for sale, but players are focusing on the people in the building now, not a potential new owner, pitcher Lane Ramsey told reporters.

If you go: The Knights' home opener is scheduled for 7:04pm Tuesday, April 2, at Truist Field vs. Norfolk. Tickets start at $16.

Truist Field is at 324 S. Mint St.

Here are menu highlights for the upcoming season available throughout the ballpark:

Shrimp Po' Boy ($15)

It's loaded with fried shrimp and comes with fries.

Shrimp Po' Boy. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Carolina Dog ($9.75)

Carolina Dog. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Homer's Chicken Sandwich ($13)

It's served with fries. Its name is a nod to the team's mascot, Homer the dragon.

Homer's chicken sandwich. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Walking Rib ($13)

Walking Rib. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Homer's Smoked Wings ($13)

Expect a little kick.

Homer's smoked wings. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Carolina Burger ($10)

Carolina Burger. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Catfish Basket ($13)

It's a play on fish and chips, Sims says.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

A&J Winery cocktails

The Knights recently partnered with Wadesboro, NC-based A&J Winery, which will serve cocktails on draft and via keg at the ballpark.

Flavors include espresso martini, spicy skinny margarita and mojito.

A&J Winery is based in Wadesboro. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

You'll also find Coke products at the ballpark, as Coca-Cola Consolidated has been named the team and the ballpark's official beverage sponsor.

Bonus: All Knight Long, which Charlotte-based Birdsong Brewing's blonde ale has been crafting for the team since 2017, is available both at the brewery (1016 N. Davidson St.) and will be available at the ballpark, select bars and retailers starting in April.