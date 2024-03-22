Girl Tribe will start selling official Charlotte FC gear today. Why it matters: This is Girl Tribe's second local licensing deal in the last six months. The brand has now worked with both the NFL and Major League Soccer.

Partnering with Charlotte FC and the Panthers puts Girl Tribe, a decade-old homegrown, women-led retailer, on a global stage.

Catch up quick: The popular Charlotte-based apparel brand began selling game-day apparel in 2016. In 2023, they landed their first official partnership with the Carolina Panthers.

It's one thing to have a time-inspired line, as many local brands do, but it's another to be official partner.

MLS clubs are allowed one local license per season. Charlotte FC partnered with 704 Shop last year.

Between the lines: Partnering with local major-league sports franchises has been a learning process, Girl Tribe owner Sarah Baucom tells Axios.

The new collaboration includes kids' apparel and a lower price point compared to the Panthers partnership, Baucom says.

The collection includes four adult pieces (three T-shirts starting at $48 and a sweatshirt for $76) and three items for kids (three T-shirts starting at $44). The collection will be available at Girl Tribe stores and website, in Charlotte FC's team store at Bank of America Stadium, on the team's website and on Fanatics. All items are made to be unisex.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What's next: Expect the collection to be highlighted at Charlotte FC's next home match on Saturday, March 22, which is their annual girls and women in sports night (March is Women's History Month). Charlotte faces Columbus Crew that day at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $39.

Girl Tribe co-founder Carrie Barker. Photo: Christina Hussey/courtesy of Girl Tribe

Girl Tribe co-founders Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom's children were included in the photoshoot. Sir Minty, Charlotte FC's mascot, is a great babysitter, Baucom says. Photo: Christina Hussey/courtesy of Girl Tribe