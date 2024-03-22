New stretch of greenway opens in north Charlotte
Long Creek Greenway Phase 2 recently opened in north Charlotte.
Why it matters: This is a massive year for greenway construction in Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation senior planner Katie Lloyd told Axios.
If you go: Phase 2 includes two new miles of greenway to explore. Now Long Creek Greenway spans 3.5 miles total from the Target in Northlake to I-485 off Beatties Ford Road.
- The greenway is accessible from 12 total access points, including near Target at Northcrest Shopping Center, plus several neighborhood connectors, all of which are accessible on foot or by bike.
- Keep in mind, the greenway currently does not include public parking lots, but the county plans to add parking at Oakdale Road/Oak Hills Park and has reserved space for future parking on Beatties Ford Road, a county spokesperson tells Axios.
By the numbers: Phases 2 and 3 of the project are slated to cost $15.7 million.
What's next: Phase 3 of Long Creek Greenway extends 2.1 miles, from I-485 to Oakdale Road. It remains on track to be completed by mid-2025, a county spokesperson says.
