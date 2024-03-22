Share on email (opens in new window)

Long Creek Greenway Phase 2 recently opened in north Charlotte. Why it matters: This is a massive year for greenway construction in Mecklenburg County, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation senior planner Katie Lloyd told Axios.

If you go: Phase 2 includes two new miles of greenway to explore. Now Long Creek Greenway spans 3.5 miles total from the Target in Northlake to I-485 off Beatties Ford Road.

The greenway is accessible from 12 total access points, including near Target at Northcrest Shopping Center, plus several neighborhood connectors, all of which are accessible on foot or by bike.

Keep in mind, the greenway currently does not include public parking lots, but the county plans to add parking at Oakdale Road/Oak Hills Park and has reserved space for future parking on Beatties Ford Road, a county spokesperson tells Axios.

By the numbers: Phases 2 and 3 of the project are slated to cost $15.7 million.

What's next: Phase 3 of Long Creek Greenway extends 2.1 miles, from I-485 to Oakdale Road. It remains on track to be completed by mid-2025, a county spokesperson says.

