Art After Dark at Harvey B Gantt Center will return this Friday, March 22 in Uptown. It's free to attend from 6-10pm. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

There are plenty of fun and free things to do this weekend from a popular after-dark museum experience to an indoor movie screening.

FRIDAY, March 22

Improv with Fake Adults at Charlotte Comedy Theater: Laugh the night away at jokes from local comedians. $15. 7:30pm. Details

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts Center: Watch the Tony award-winning musical of Moulin Rouge. $35. Times vary. Details

Heart of the Home Tour at Multiple Locations: Tour five homes with live music from CLT Symphony Youth Orchestra. $25-$35. Times vary. Details

Isabella Santos Foundation at The Revelry North End: Dress up for a 1920s-themed evening with cocktails, music and a live auction. $45. 6:30pm-11pm. Details

Wagner & Strauss at Knight Theater: Listen to a musical performance of Böhme's virtuosic Trumpet Concerto. $15+. 7:30pm-9:30pm. Details

Savor Charlotte at Multiple Locations: Enjoy prix fixe dining deals from restaurants and hands-on experiences from local chefs. Prices vary. Runs through March 26. Details

Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series at Camp North End | Ford Building: Watch an indoor screening of "The Shawshank Redemption". Free. 7:30pm. Details

Jon Batiste at The Fillmore: Enjoy a musical performance from Jon Batiste in during his UNEASY Tour stop in Charlotte. $90+. 8pm. Details

Art After Dark: Southern Digital at Harvey B. Gantt Center: Celebrate the Mecca of Digital Arts with music, painting, exhibits, engaging discussions and rooftop views. Free. 6-10pm. Details

Spring Fever Comedy Show at Southern Strain Plaza Midwood: Unwind from the work week with jokes and drinks. Free. 6-7pm. Details

SATURDAY, March 23

5th Annual Mother Shuckin Oyster Roast at NoDa Brewing Company: Feast on dozens of oysters plus enjoy live music, a painting station and lawn games. Proceeds benefit The Bulb. $32-$58. 3pm. Details

HopFly TAILGATE at HopFly: Prep yourself for the CLT FC game with beer, food, games, vendors and music. Free. 4pm. Details

Pop, Lock & Shop It at NC Dance District: Take a free dance class plus mimosas and shopping. Free. 2pm. Details

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew Match at Bank of America Stadium: Cheer on Charlotte FC as they take on Columbus Crew while celebrating Girls & Women in Sports Theme Night. $38+. 7:30pm. Details

Hop To Midtown at Metropolitan: Take the kids to get pictures with the Easter bunny plus enjoy crafts and face painting. Free. 11am-2pm. Details

Communication Counts 5k at McAlpine Creek Park: Participate in the 5th annual 5K run and Kids Dash. $15-$45. 8:30am-11am. Details

Tamia & Joe at Bojangles Coliseum: Vibe to award-winning R&B artists Tamia and Joe. $74-$255. 8-10pm. Details

Community Impact Film Series: Women's Health at Independent Picture House: Enjoy wellness workshops, award-winning films plus panel discussions on cancer awareness and reproductive health. Free. 11am-3pm. Details

Fight For Air Climb - Charlotte at The Vue: Assemble your crew to help you climb stairs. Proceeds benefit the American Lung Association. $35-$45. 8am-12pm. Details

Yoga at Sycamore Taproom: Start your morning with an hour yoga class. Prices vary. 10-11am. Details

No Man's Land at Camp North End: Stop by a festival filled with 100+ women-owned business vendors, music and hands-on experiences to celebrate International Women's Month. $10. 11am-7pm. Details

Be Our Guest at The Underground: Sing along to 90s and 2000s Disney songs all night. $10+. 9pm. Details

R&B INDOOR FESTIVAL at Oasis Shriners: Enjoy a music festival with vendors from clothing to food. $10+. 3:30-11:30pm. Details

SPACE JAM: March Madness Weekend Finale at Superstarz CLT: Pull up to a March Madness Weekend-themed party. $0-$15. 10pm-2am. Details

Just Kickin' It at SouthPark Mall: Enjoy music, customization stations, panel discussions plus food and drinks. Free. 3-6pm. Details

SUNDAY, March 24

We Them One's Comedy Tour at Bojangles Coliseum: Enjoy a night of laughter from a lineup of comedians like Mike Epps, DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, Lil Duval and Karlous Miller. $70-$234. 7-10pm. Details

A Slice of Bluegrass at Triple C Brewing Company: Vibe to live music from Eternally Grateful on the patio. Free. 1pm. Details

Femme Noire: Rage Against Patriarchy at MACFLY FRESH PRINTING CO.: Join conversation and workshops to empower the voices of Black women. Free. 1:30-4:30pm. Details

Southern Fried Kickback Day at RSVP South End: Celebrate the southern hip-hop culture with music from a live DJ, food trucks and cocktails. $8. 6-11pm. Details

Goat Yoga at NoDa Brewing Company-North End: Take a yoga class with goat cuddles. $40. 10:30am-12:230pm. Details

How to Make Margaritas at Superica: Take a hands-on cocktail class from Superica mixologist Lara Creasy. $45. 4-5pm. Details

Burn & Brunch at Trolley Barn Fermentory: Jump in to a HITT Workout class with a complimentary drink afterwards. $10. 10am-12pm. Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.