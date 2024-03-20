Mar 20, 2024 - Business

Revered Charlotte diner to open second location

Midnight diner in Charlotte

Midnight Diner will re-create its stainless steel façade and start flipping eggs at a second location on North Tryon Street later this year.

Why it matters: Charlotte's favorite late-night, cheap breakfast experience is sure to be welcomed by all the college students in this growing area.

What they're saying: Owner Brian Dominick tells Axios he's targeting a fourth-quarter opening at 6538 N. Tryon St.

  • He's readapting the Old Hickory House Barbeque, which closed in 2015 during the Blue Line construction. The building is near the Tom Hunter light rail station.
  • "I think it's a good location now," Dominick says. "I think it'll be a great location in the future."

Flashback: This past November, the original Midnight Diner restaurant was moved overnight via flatbed from East Carson Street to East Trade Street in Uptown. Its former home is now a fast-moving construction site for a $700 million high-rise development called Queensbridge Collective.

  • "We love the (new) location," Dominick says. "Our clientele is enjoying it and take advantage of the events that are happening Uptown."
  • The old address was also home to Dominick's other popular business with a favored breakfast, Uptown Cabaret. He tells me there's no news to share on a potential reopening.
