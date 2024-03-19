12 best ways to make friends in Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mad Miles Run Club meets every Tuesday in Camp North End. It's free to attend and there's plenty of time to socialize after your workout. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Making friends in a new city can be hard. The big picture: Here are 12 groups to follow and places to check out if you want to grow your social circle in the Charlotte area.

Why it matters: More than 100 people move to Charlotte every day. Finding a new friend or social group can be intimidating in a quickly growing city.

What's more, our ongoing loneliness epidemic has become a major threat to Americans' well-being, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

Socialize over cocktails at CLT Social Club hangouts.

Founder Katey Shehan coordinates events for transplants looking to make friends in the area.

How to join: Follow along for updates on upcoming events.

Go deeper: "I hated living here": A Charlotte native learns to love her city by helping others find friends

Photo: Courtesy of Katey Shehan

Pop into one of Counterculture's booze-free events.

It's a social club that creates "hangouts without hangovers" for those looking for an alcohol-free space.

How to join: Check out one of their recurring relaxing Sip & Stretch Sunday yoga sessions with non-alcoholic drinks.

Go deeper: In the spirit of giving up alcohol this month, check out the Counterculture Festival

Find your best friend at BlkPrnt.

Founder Raqilah-Sade Clyburn aims to create safe places for Black women of all ages in the area.

How to join: Find an upcoming event on social media and Eventbrite. Events are typically hosted twice a month.

Go deeper: Social Group BlkPrnt CLT aims to bring Black women in Charlotte closer together

Photo: Diamante McKelvie – Swnk Empire

Connect over weekly cardio with Mad Miles Run Club.

Hundreds of people attend the weekly, free run club that celebrates the workout by dancing to a live DJ.

How to join: You can pop into a run on Mondays in Plaza Midwood, Tuesdays in Camp North End or Saturdays in Elizabeth Park.

Find more run club options here.

Go deeper: I hate running but I'll exercise with Mad Miles Run Club

Mad Miles on Tuesdays in Camp North End. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Join a networking group.

Connect with local professionals over tea or at the bar.

Groups to join:

Bond through a local sports league.

Turn a teammate into a friend through a friendly game of pickleball or kickball.

Leagues to join:

Sign up for one of Stonewall Sports Charlotte's bowling, dodgeball, kickball, volleyball or sand volleyball leagues.

Register for SportsLink's football, kickball, pickleball, soccer, softball or volleyball.

Test your swing with Black Pickleball Collective.

Link up with other home team fans.

Find other supporters who share a common love for our home teams.

Fan bases to join:

Join Panthers fans through Roaring Riot for $30.

For Hornets Fans, check out The Crown Club. Membership starts at $33.

Cheer on Charlotte FC with fellow soccer supporters like Blue Furia, QC Royals, Mint City Collective. Find more supporter groups here.

Photo: Courtesy of Travis Dove

Chit-chat over a meal at a local dinner series.

Food is a common love language, so it's likely that you'll bond over a tasty meal at recurring dinner events.

Options to try:

Check out Serving the Culture for a hip-hop-inspired eight to ten-course meal with themed cocktails.

Dine with strangers through DishCourse's recurring dinner in which you can try new restaurants.

Serving the Culture. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Check out an LGBTQ+ space where it's Pride Month all year long.

Connect with LGBTQ+ community members at one of many local organizations.

Organizations to join:

Party with Girls Room Charlotte's unique party experiences centered on music and art.

Girls Room Charlotte's unique party experiences centered on music and art. Check out upcoming events with Twirl to the World, a local nonprofit.

Attend a QTBIPOC-centered event hosted by Prism Social.

Go deeper: The 13 best LGBTQ+ bars, spaces and gatherings in Charlotte

Make volunteer buddies through Share Charlotte.

You'll find local nonprofits plus people who are also passionate about making a change in our community.

How to join: Attend an upcoming event that fits your schedule. Or join a local nonprofit.

Find people who love DIY workshops at SkillPop.

You can chat in workshops on different methods used to complete a task.

How to join: Classes include floral arranging, bracelet stacking, gardening basics and painting. Sign up for a class here.

SkillPop. Photo: Axios archives

Meet other pup parents at local dog-friendly places.

Use your furry friend as a conversation starter at a dog bar or park.

Go deeper: 6 dog-friendly things to do in Charlotte

Skiptown. Photo: Emma Way/ Axios

What should you do with your new bestie? Check out 16 BFF date ideas to get you out of your brunch funk.