52,673 people gathered at Bank of America Stadium in 2022 for Chelsea vs. Charlotte FC. Photo: Andy Weber/Axios

European soccer powerhouses Real Madrid and Chelsea will play at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown on Tuesday, Aug. 6, as part of Soccer Champions Tour. Why it matters: This summer friendly will welcome fans pouring in from all over the world to support their respective clubs.

The big picture: Bank of America Stadium will be bursting with soccer this summer between Charlotte FC's Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup matches, plus two CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 matches (a semifinal match on July 10 and the third-place match on July 13) and now two of the biggest names in the sport.

Catch up quick: Charlotte has hosted several popular international clubs over the last decade, including Chelsea in 2015 and 2022. But Real Madrid is arguably the biggest.

What they're saying: "Real Madrid and Chelsea are undeniably two of the most recognizable brands in the world with Charlotte serving as center stage on Aug. 6," Charlotte FC president Joe LaBue said in a statement.

If you go: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 27 on Ticketmaster. Presale begins March 25.

Zoom out: Bank of America Stadium was converted to turf ahead of Charlotte FC's inaugural season to accommodate more events, including concerts. But this summer, both Copa America and the Soccer Champions Tour will be played on grass.

Natural grass has been brought in on occasion, including the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2023 and Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea in 2022.

While an artificial surface means easier maintenance, several Carolina Panthers players say they prefer grass over turf for safety reasons.