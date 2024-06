Construction starts Monday to restore Independence Boulevard's empty bus lanes, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

Why it matters: Independence Boulevard is one of Charlotte's most headache-inducing, congested highways. The bus-only lanes have been closed off and unused for years. When they reopen, buses should be able to bypass traffic, getting passengers to their destinations more quickly.

The latest: An Albemarle contractor has until mid-May to do the work necessary to make the lanes usable. NCDOT awarded NJR Group, Inc. a $1.37 million contract in December 2023.

The City of Charlotte is funding the design and construction of the busway entrance and exit.

Between the lines: Any lane closures will occur at night, between 9pm and 5am. Most of the work will happen in the bus lanes behind the barrier walls that are up right now.

Catch up quick: The bus lanes shut down years ago when Hawthorne Lane bridge was being built for the Gold Line.