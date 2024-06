2313 Shenandoah Ave listed for $919,000 in Chantilly. Open house hours available this weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Jack Marinelli

As the weather warms up, you'll want a back yard to relax in, something all of these homes have in common. Some of them are fenced-in and one comes with a pool.

Why we love it: If you're up for a design project you could create a resort-style backyard around the in-ground pool.

Neighborhood: Eastland - Wilora Lake

Eastland - Wilora Lake Realtor: Emperatriz Frazzetto Monasterio • EXP Realty LLC

Emperatriz Frazzetto Monasterio • EXP Realty LLC Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,174 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 2,174 square feet Notable features: open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, patio, pool and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Emperatriz Frazzetto Monasterio

Why we love it: This renovated ranch is walking distance from Sheffield Park so kids or fur babies have a nearby place to run around besides the backyard.

Neighborhood: Sheffield Park

Sheffield Park Realtor: Harrison Kilpatrick • Fathom Realty

Harrison Kilpatrick • Fathom Realty Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths and 1,556 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths and 1,556 square feet Notable features: quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, open shelving, wine storage and a large backyard.

Why we love it: You could start your morning with a warm cup of coffee on the shaded porch and by the evening you can walk around to popular neighborhood restaurants or bars.

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Plaza Midwood Realtor: Zeke Farrington • Coldwell Banker Realty

Zeke Farrington • Coldwell Banker Realty Specs: 3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,156 square feet

3 beds, 1.5 baths and 1,156 square feet Notable features: swing front porch, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fireplace, deck and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Zeke Farrington

Why we love it: This home takes move-in ready to another level. The owners are offering to leave the house fully furnished for an extra fee.

Neighborhood: Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights Realtor: LaSheca Sherer • Sherer Real Estate Firm LLC

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,200 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,200 square feet Notable features: front porch, hardwood floors, gold and black finishes, open layout and fenced-in yard.

Why we love it: The royal blue exterior adds curb appeal to this charming home.

Neighborhood: Chantilly

Chantilly Realtor: Jack Marinelli • Helen Adams Realty

Jack Marinelli • Helen Adams Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 2,386 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 2,386 square feet Notable features: marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, patio and fenced-in yard.