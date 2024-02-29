Share on email (opens in new window)

Motion, a full-service health and fitness facility, opens to the public on Monday, March 4, in SouthPark.

Why it matters: It's not very common to find a place where you can both exercise and recover in Charlotte. While you might work out at the gym, you'd likely go to a wellness studio for a sauna or massage.

Yes, but: At Motion, everything is under one roof.

What to expect: The 25,000-square-foot facility will have your typical fitness studio features like an open gym, personal training and group fitness classes, including yoga.

Motion's classes and equipment will be strength training-based. Photo: McKenzie Rankin

For now, the yoga studio is purposely unheated. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

It'll also house wellness services, like an in-house chiropractor, physical therapy and massage therapy.

Synthesis, the in-house physical therapy, will have a focus in pelvic floor therapy. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Steps away from the main gym area and beside the physical therapy office is the chiropractic studio. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

A couple other distinctive services include two behavioral health fitness programs: one designed for people with autism and another called "Psych in Motion," which combines mental health services with running therapy and personal training.

Yes, and: Giddy Goat, the popular Plaza Midwood coffee shop and roastery, will have a location inside for coffee and smoothies.

Outside of fitness, the studio has its own child-care center and content creation studio.

All of Motion's social media content is created by an in-house creative team in this content and podcast studio. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Between the lines: The studio is jumping into the contrast therapy hype with the addition of a cold plunge and sauna currently undergoing construction.

Zoom out: Motion has another location on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park (previously Metro Fitness Club) that opened last year.

It's a smaller location and focuses mostly on small group and personal training, with a few wellness perks, like a massage therapist and an eventual sauna.

Both Motion locations are owned by local fitness expert Mike DellOrfano. DellOrfano also co-owns South End basketball training facility, Motion Hoops, with Charlotte plastic suregeon, Bill Kortesis.

Zoom in: Membership options for Motion SouthPark start at $109 per month for gym access only. To add unlimited classes, it's $189 per month.

What's next: The Giddy Goat coffee shop will open in Spring 2024.

DellOrfano tells Axios he's considering adding pickleball courts.

If you go: Motion SouthPark is located at 2101 Rexford Road, a former World Gym space about a 10-minute walk from Paco's Tacos and Tequila.

It's open 7 days a week: Monday-Thursday 5:30am-9pm, Friday 5:30am-8pm and Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 8am-4pm.

My thought bubble: Motion is a unique addition to Charlotte's fitness scene.