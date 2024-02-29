Motion, a full-service health and fitness facility, opens to the public on Monday, March 4, in SouthPark.
Why it matters: It's not very common to find a place where you can both exercise and recover in Charlotte. While you might work out at the gym, you'd likely go to a wellness studio for a sauna or massage.
Yes, but: At Motion, everything is under one roof.
What to expect: The 25,000-square-foot facility will have your typical fitness studio features like an open gym, personal training and group fitness classes, including yoga.
It'll also house wellness services, like an in-house chiropractor, physical therapy and massage therapy.
A couple other distinctive services include two behavioral health fitness programs: one designed for people with autism and another called "Psych in Motion," which combines mental health services with running therapy and personal training.
Yes, and:Giddy Goat, the popular Plaza Midwood coffee shop and roastery, will have a location inside for coffee and smoothies.
Outside of fitness, the studio has its own child-care center and content creation studio.
Between the lines: The studio is jumping into the contrast therapy hype with the addition of a cold plunge and sauna currently undergoing construction.
Zoom out: Motion has another location on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park (previously Metro Fitness Club) that opened last year.
It's a smaller location and focuses mostly on small group and personal training, with a few wellness perks, like a massage therapist and an eventual sauna.
Both Motion locations are owned by local fitness expert Mike DellOrfano. DellOrfano also co-owns South End basketball training facility, Motion Hoops, with Charlotte plastic suregeon, Bill Kortesis.
Zoom in: Membership options for Motion SouthPark start at $109 per month for gym access only. To add unlimited classes, it's $189 per month.
What's next: The Giddy Goat coffee shop will open in Spring 2024.