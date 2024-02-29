Feb 29, 2024 - Business

Scoop: A massive fitness center with cold plunges and personal trainers to open in SouthPark

headshot
motion

Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Motion, a full-service health and fitness facility, opens to the public on Monday, March 4, in SouthPark.

Why it matters: It's not very common to find a place where you can both exercise and recover in Charlotte. While you might work out at the gym, you'd likely go to a wellness studio for a sauna or massage.

Yes, but: At Motion, everything is under one roof.

What to expect: The 25,000-square-foot facility will have your typical fitness studio features like an open gym, personal training and group fitness classes, including yoga.

motion
Motion's classes and equipment will be strength training-based. Photo: McKenzie Rankin
motion
For now, the yoga studio is purposely unheated. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

It'll also house wellness services, like an in-house chiropractor, physical therapy and massage therapy.

phys
Synthesis, the in-house physical therapy, will have a focus in pelvic floor therapy. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios
chiro
Steps away from the main gym area and beside the physical therapy office is the chiropractic studio. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

A couple other distinctive services include two behavioral health fitness programs: one designed for people with autism and another called "Psych in Motion," which combines mental health services with running therapy and personal training.

Yes, and: Giddy Goat, the popular Plaza Midwood coffee shop and roastery, will have a location inside for coffee and smoothies.

  • Outside of fitness, the studio has its own child-care center and content creation studio.
content
All of Motion's social media content is created by an in-house creative team in this content and podcast studio. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Between the lines: The studio is jumping into the contrast therapy hype with the addition of a cold plunge and sauna currently undergoing construction.

Zoom out: Motion has another location on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park (previously Metro Fitness Club) that opened last year.

  • It's a smaller location and focuses mostly on small group and personal training, with a few wellness perks, like a massage therapist and an eventual sauna.
  • Both Motion locations are owned by local fitness expert Mike DellOrfano. DellOrfano also co-owns South End basketball training facility, Motion Hoops, with Charlotte plastic suregeon, Bill Kortesis.

Zoom in: Membership options for Motion SouthPark start at $109 per month for gym access only. To add unlimited classes, it's $189 per month.

What's next: The Giddy Goat coffee shop will open in Spring 2024.

  • DellOrfano tells Axios he's considering adding pickleball courts.

If you go: Motion SouthPark is located at 2101 Rexford Road, a former World Gym space about a 10-minute walk from Paco's Tacos and Tequila.

  • It's open 7 days a week: Monday-Thursday 5:30am-9pm, Friday 5:30am-8pm and Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 8am-4pm.
motion

My thought bubble: Motion is a unique addition to Charlotte's fitness scene.

  • There are some similar offerings at The Dowd YMCA, like an open gym, group classes, saunas and a Giddy Goat coffee stand.
  • Similarly, luxury fitness chain Life Time has a location near Ballantyne and offers recovery services, like a stretch therapist.
  • But Motion has these amenities (plus some), and it's locally owned. I'm eager to see how Charlotte continues to lean into its health club era.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more