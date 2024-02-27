We're back with another installment of our Blind Date series.

This time, we paired Nick and Rachel.

Ready to meet your match this year? Click here to apply for an upcoming date, and tell your single friends to apply. It's super easy!

Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

First, let's get to know Nick:

He's 23 and a data analyst.

His hobbies include going to the gym, cooking and playing pickleball.

His ideal day in Charlotte includes the farmers market, brunch, thrifting, a happy hour dinner and live music.

He describes himself as a "go-getter" who's "very active, funny, spontaneous and loyal."

Now, let's meet Rachel.

She's 25 and works in supply chain management.

Her hobbies include wine, travel, hikes and pickleball.

Her ideal day in Charlotte includes getting coffee, walking around South End, trying a new brunch spot and playing afternoon pickleball.

She describes herself as "super outgoing" and loves to try new things.

With a shared appreciation for good brunch and a game of pickleball, Nick and Rachel seemed like a potential match. So we tested their connection over dinner and drinks at Rosemont in Elizabeth.

I chatted with the two separately a few days after their date to hear how it went.

How do you typically meet your dates?

Nick: In person through social settings, sports or mutual friends.

Rachel: A mix of dating apps and in the wild.

How would you describe your conversation?

Nick: I enjoyed it. We're both outgoing people, which made for fun conversation and getting to know each other.

Rachel: It was good! He's a very nice and charismatic guy.

How would you describe your chemistry?

Nick: We have a lot of similar interests and vibed well in general.

Rachel: Like many first dates, there's not always an immediate spark.

But, we connected over some common interests, like pickleball, golf and neighborhood spots in South End.

What are your thoughts on the date overall?

Nick: I've never been on a blind date before, so I didn't know what to expect.

That said, it was really fun and I enjoyed the date.

Rachel: It was a great dinner. He's not my typical type, but that's the beauty of blind dates.

What's next? How did you leave it?

Nick: Pickleball, haha.

Rachel: We exchanged numbers and might play some pickleball together.

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.