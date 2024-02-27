We're back with another installment of our Blind Date series.
- This time, we paired Nick and Rachel.
- Ready to meet your match this year? Click here to apply for an upcoming date, and tell your single friends to apply. It's super easy!
Editor's note: Responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.
First, let's get to know Nick:
- He's 23 and a data analyst.
- His hobbies include going to the gym, cooking and playing pickleball.
- His ideal day in Charlotte includes the farmers market, brunch, thrifting, a happy hour dinner and live music.
- He describes himself as a "go-getter" who's "very active, funny, spontaneous and loyal."
Now, let's meet Rachel.
- She's 25 and works in supply chain management.
- Her hobbies include wine, travel, hikes and pickleball.
- Her ideal day in Charlotte includes getting coffee, walking around South End, trying a new brunch spot and playing afternoon pickleball.
- She describes herself as "super outgoing" and loves to try new things.
With a shared appreciation for good brunch and a game of pickleball, Nick and Rachel seemed like a potential match. So we tested their connection over dinner and drinks at Rosemont in Elizabeth.
- I chatted with the two separately a few days after their date to hear how it went.
How do you typically meet your dates?
Nick: In person through social settings, sports or mutual friends.
Rachel: A mix of dating apps and in the wild.
How would you describe your conversation?
Nick: I enjoyed it. We're both outgoing people, which made for fun conversation and getting to know each other.
Rachel: It was good! He's a very nice and charismatic guy.
How would you describe your chemistry?
Nick: We have a lot of similar interests and vibed well in general.
Rachel: Like many first dates, there's not always an immediate spark.
- But, we connected over some common interests, like pickleball, golf and neighborhood spots in South End.
What are your thoughts on the date overall?
Nick: I've never been on a blind date before, so I didn't know what to expect.
- That said, it was really fun and I enjoyed the date.
Rachel: It was a great dinner. He's not my typical type, but that's the beauty of blind dates.
What's next? How did you leave it?
Nick: Pickleball, haha.
Rachel: We exchanged numbers and might play some pickleball together.
Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.