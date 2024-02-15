Swedish furniture maker IKEA will open a small format store in south Charlotte this summer, where customers can get interior design consultations and order furniture and other home goods for delivery.

Why it matters: Although it's a fraction of the size, this store will be IKEA's second location in Charlotte. The first opened in University City in 2009 and has become a go-to destination for easy-to-assemble furniture.

Details: The new IKEA will open at Promenade on Providence, the shopping center at 10844 Providence Road that's also home to Home Depot and Total Wine.

At 15,000 square feet, the store will be much smaller than your typical IKEA. For perspective, the other Charlotte IKEA store is 356,000 square feet.

At this new store, customers can work with experts for design assistance in their kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Yes, but: Sorry, no Swedish meatballs at this new Charlotte store — it won't have a restaurant like large-format IKEA stores do, per a spokesperson.

Zoom out: This smaller format store is called a "plan and order point" location, and it's similar to the new IKEA store that opened in Southlake, Texas, in November.

This is the fifth new format store that IKEA has announced this year, per a statement from the company.

The big picture: The plan and order points are part of Ikea's $2.2 billion strategy to make its ready-made furniture more accessible, as Axios' Asher Price reported.

The new Charlotte IKEA will be similar to the Swedish retailer's "plan and order point" store that opened in November in Southlake, Texas. Photo courtesy of IKEA