IKEA will open a mini store in Charlotte
Swedish furniture maker IKEA will open a small format store in south Charlotte this summer, where customers can get interior design consultations and order furniture and other home goods for delivery.
Why it matters: Although it's a fraction of the size, this store will be IKEA's second location in Charlotte. The first opened in University City in 2009 and has become a go-to destination for easy-to-assemble furniture.
Details: The new IKEA will open at Promenade on Providence, the shopping center at 10844 Providence Road that's also home to Home Depot and Total Wine.
- At 15,000 square feet, the store will be much smaller than your typical IKEA. For perspective, the other Charlotte IKEA store is 356,000 square feet.
- At this new store, customers can work with experts for design assistance in their kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Yes, but: Sorry, no Swedish meatballs at this new Charlotte store — it won't have a restaurant like large-format IKEA stores do, per a spokesperson.
Zoom out: This smaller format store is called a "plan and order point" location, and it's similar to the new IKEA store that opened in Southlake, Texas, in November.
- This is the fifth new format store that IKEA has announced this year, per a statement from the company.
The big picture: The plan and order points are part of Ikea's $2.2 billion strategy to make its ready-made furniture more accessible, as Axios' Asher Price reported.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.