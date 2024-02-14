Feb 14, 2024 - Business

NoDa Company Store sells to Lincolnton-based BrickTree Brewing Co.

noda company store in charlotte

Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

The owners of NoDa Company Store, a neighborhood staple that's operated on Yadkin Avenue for more than seven years, have sold the business to BrickTree Brewing Co., a Lincolnton-based brewery.

Why it matters: NoDa Company Store is a beloved hangout known for its expansive patio and signature "NoDa Colada" drinks. It's one of those establishments that helps give NoDa character.

Details: The store isn't going anywhere and it won't turn into a brewery, says Scott Lindsley who opened NoDa Company Store in 2016 with his husband, Joey Hewell. But BrickTree will start selling more of its beers, which are brewed in Lincolnton.

Between the lines: Lindsley adds that the business is in good hands — the BrickTree team is "very community-minded," which is why he and Hewell wanted to work with them.

What they're saying: "It certainly wasn't an easy decision in the sense that we live in and love the neighborhood very much," Lindsley tells Axios.

  • "We know how much folks in the neighborhood love that place and we do too. We just wanted a little more space to relax."

Of note: There are no plans yet to change the name of NoDa Company Store, per Lindsley.

  • He declined to share the terms of the deal.
  • It's unclear what other changes BrickTree has in store. Representatives from the brewery did not respond to a request for comment.
