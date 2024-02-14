NoDa Company Store sells to Lincolnton-based BrickTree Brewing Co.
The owners of NoDa Company Store, a neighborhood staple that's operated on Yadkin Avenue for more than seven years, have sold the business to BrickTree Brewing Co., a Lincolnton-based brewery.
Why it matters: NoDa Company Store is a beloved hangout known for its expansive patio and signature "NoDa Colada" drinks. It's one of those establishments that helps give NoDa character.
Details: The store isn't going anywhere and it won't turn into a brewery, says Scott Lindsley who opened NoDa Company Store in 2016 with his husband, Joey Hewell. But BrickTree will start selling more of its beers, which are brewed in Lincolnton.
- The shop will still carry other beers from local breweries, as well as wine and sangria like it always has, Lindsley says.
- This deal doesn't affect NoDa Company Canteen at Camp North End, Queen City Nerve reported.
Between the lines: Lindsley adds that the business is in good hands — the BrickTree team is "very community-minded," which is why he and Hewell wanted to work with them.
What they're saying: "It certainly wasn't an easy decision in the sense that we live in and love the neighborhood very much," Lindsley tells Axios.
- "We know how much folks in the neighborhood love that place and we do too. We just wanted a little more space to relax."
Of note: There are no plans yet to change the name of NoDa Company Store, per Lindsley.
- He declined to share the terms of the deal.
- It's unclear what other changes BrickTree has in store. Representatives from the brewery did not respond to a request for comment.
