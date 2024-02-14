NoDa Company Store sells to Lincolnton-based BrickTree Brewing Co.

The owners of NoDa Company Store, a neighborhood staple that's operated on Yadkin Avenue for more than seven years, have sold the business to BrickTree Brewing Co., a Lincolnton-based brewery.

Why it matters: NoDa Company Store is a beloved hangout known for its expansive patio and signature "NoDa Colada" drinks. It's one of those establishments that helps give NoDa character.

Details: The store isn't going anywhere and it won't turn into a brewery, says Scott Lindsley who opened NoDa Company Store in 2016 with his husband, Joey Hewell. But BrickTree will start selling more of its beers, which are brewed in Lincolnton.

The shop will still carry other beers from local breweries, as well as wine and sangria like it always has, Lindsley says.

This deal doesn't affect NoDa Company Canteen at Camp North End, Queen City Nerve reported.

Between the lines: Lindsley adds that the business is in good hands — the BrickTree team is "very community-minded," which is why he and Hewell wanted to work with them.

What they're saying: "It certainly wasn't an easy decision in the sense that we live in and love the neighborhood very much," Lindsley tells Axios.

"We know how much folks in the neighborhood love that place and we do too. We just wanted a little more space to relax."

Of note: There are no plans yet to change the name of NoDa Company Store, per Lindsley.