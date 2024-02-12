Weekday Planner: 20 things to do in Charlotte including Galentine's and Valentine's Day plans
Monday, February 12
🥂Enjoy a Valentine's Day prix fixe menu at Bulla Gastrobar through Friday. | $130 per couple | Times vary | Details.
⛸ Have an ice skating date night at Whitewater Center's "Skate and Date." | $65 | 6:30pm | Details.
✨ Take an evening stroll through the Rail Trail Lights in South End. | Free | Through Feb. 18 | Details.
🖤 Experience a twisted take on Valentine's Day at Billy Sunday's "My Bloody Valentine" pop-up. | Free | Through Feb. 28. | Details.
Tuesday, February 13
🧘♂️ Break up the day with a mid-morning yoga sculpt at Southern Strain Brewing. | $12 | 11am | Details.
🎀 See Broadway's "Mean Girls" musical at Belk Theater through Feb. 18. | $30+ | 7:30pm | Details.
👯♀️ Celebrate Galentine's Day with a cocktail party at The Duke Mansion. | $45 | 5-8pm | Details.
💗 Sip on a Valentine-themed cocktail at BackStage Lounge's "Cupid" pop-up. | Free | Through Feb. 24. | Details.
Wednesday, February 14
🛍 Shop small at the "Baes and Brews" pop-up market at NoDa Brewing Company (North End taproom). | Free | 5pm | Details.
🎺 Have a "Lover's Night Out" at Middle C Jazz. | $40 | 8pm | Details.
🏓 Smash serves (and cocktails) at Rally's Valentine's Day playdate. | $50-$100 | 4pm-close | Details.
🍷 Mix wines like a pro with a wine blending experience at The Coterie Concept. | $130 | 6:30pm | Details.
Thursday, February 15
🎮 Play arcade games from the 80's and 90's at Camp North End's retro game night. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.
🎸 Hear live music from rock band Pluto 4 Planet at Goldie's. | Free | 7-10:30pm | Details.
🏃 Run with Triple C's run club (and stay afterward for beer and food from Izzy's food truck). | Free | 6:30pm | Details.
💄 Take a Galentine's Day makeup class at Selenite Beauty. | $20 | 7pm | Details.
Friday, February 16
🕵️♂️ Solve a murder mystery while enjoying pizza and cocktails at Great Wagon Road Distilling. | $50 | 7-10pm | Details.
🐾 Paint your pup at Skiptown's "Pups, Paints and Pints." | $50 | 6-8pm | Details.
🎵 See indie rock band "Moon Taxi" at The Fillmore. | $41.25 | 8pm | Details.
🍿 Watch "Jerry Maguire" at Camp North End's 90's movie series, Be Kind: Rewind. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.
