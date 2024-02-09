2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $375K to $949K

Hot homes for sale in Charlotte

The living room at 6801 Pleasant Dr. in Stonehaven. This listing comes with tons of new additions since its remodel. Photo: Courtesy of Stacy Brown.

House shopping? Here are a few new listings, including some with open houses, that caught our eye this week.

5504 Kiev Dr. — $375,000

Why we love it: This home is conveniently located near Hornets Nest Park and the McIntyre Creek Greenway.

  • Neighborhood: Sunset Road
  • Realtor: Erica Fried • DASH Carolina
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,042 square feet
  • Notable features: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and a fully fenced-in backyard.
Photos: Courtesy of Erica Fried

1709 Turning Leaf Ct. — $650,000

Why we love it: This house comes with tons of free-flowing space from the open floor plan to the spacious bedrooms for family and friends.

Photos: Courtesy of Melanie Eatherton

6801 Pleasant Dr. — $750,000

Why we love it: This home was recently renovated with new additions like upscale lighting, new countertops and modern appliances.

  • Neighborhood: Stonehaven
  • Realtor: Giles Barker and Stacy Brown • DWELLNOVA LLC
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,283 square feet
  • Notable features: Fireplace, modern light fixtures, decorative bathroom mirrors, tile kitchen backsplash, screened-in patio and large backyard.
Photos: Courtesy of Stacy Brown

1628 Morningside Dr. — $850,000

Why we love it: There's a two-story great room with an upstairs loft that could easily be a work-from-home office space.

  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,233 square feet
  • Notable features: Shaded porch, hardwood fireplace, open floor plan, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, shade patio, fire pit and fenced-in yard.
Photos: Courtesy of Jeff King

1228 Louise Ave. — $949,900

Why we love it: The balcony would be a nice lounge space to enjoy some fresh air in the morning with a cup of coffee.

  • Neighborhood: Belmont
  • Realtor: Courtney Miller • EXP Realty LLC
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,868 square feet
  • Notable features: Shaded porch, balcony, open floor plan, marble and quartz countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard and fire pit.
