Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $375K to $949K

The living room at 6801 Pleasant Dr. in Stonehaven. This listing comes with tons of new additions since its remodel. Photo: Courtesy of Stacy Brown.

House shopping? Here are a few new listings, including some with open houses, that caught our eye this week.

Why we love it: This home is conveniently located near Hornets Nest Park and the McIntyre Creek Greenway.

Neighborhood: Sunset Road

Sunset Road Realtor: Erica Fried • DASH Carolina

Erica Fried • DASH Carolina Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,042 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,042 square feet Notable features: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and a fully fenced-in backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Erica Fried

Why we love it: This house comes with tons of free-flowing space from the open floor plan to the spacious bedrooms for family and friends.

Neighborhood: Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek Realtor: Melanie Eatherton • Keller Williams Greenville Upstate

Melanie Eatherton • Keller Williams Greenville Upstate Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,123 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,123 square feet Notable features: Hardwood floors, sunroom, granite countertops, fireplace, gold finishings, spacious bedrooms, patio and two decks.

Photos: Courtesy of Melanie Eatherton

Why we love it: This home was recently renovated with new additions like upscale lighting, new countertops and modern appliances.

Neighborhood: Stonehaven

Stonehaven Realtor: Giles Barker and Stacy Brown • DWELLNOVA LLC

Giles Barker and Stacy Brown • DWELLNOVA LLC Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,283 square feet

4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,283 square feet Notable features: Fireplace, modern light fixtures, decorative bathroom mirrors, tile kitchen backsplash, screened-in patio and large backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Stacy Brown

Why we love it: There's a two-story great room with an upstairs loft that could easily be a work-from-home office space.

Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,233 square feet

3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,233 square feet Notable features: Shaded porch, hardwood fireplace, open floor plan, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, shade patio, fire pit and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Courtesy of Jeff King

Why we love it: The balcony would be a nice lounge space to enjoy some fresh air in the morning with a cup of coffee.