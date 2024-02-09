Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $375K to $949K
House shopping? Here are a few new listings, including some with open houses, that caught our eye this week.
5504 Kiev Dr. — $375,000
Why we love it: This home is conveniently located near Hornets Nest Park and the McIntyre Creek Greenway.
- Neighborhood: Sunset Road
- Realtor: Erica Fried • DASH Carolina
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,042 square feet
- Notable features: Open floor plan, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry and a fully fenced-in backyard.
1709 Turning Leaf Ct. — $650,000
Why we love it: This house comes with tons of free-flowing space from the open floor plan to the spacious bedrooms for family and friends.
- Neighborhood: Mallard Creek
- Realtor: Melanie Eatherton • Keller Williams Greenville Upstate
- Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,123 square feet
- Notable features: Hardwood floors, sunroom, granite countertops, fireplace, gold finishings, spacious bedrooms, patio and two decks.
6801 Pleasant Dr. — $750,000
Why we love it: This home was recently renovated with new additions like upscale lighting, new countertops and modern appliances.
- Neighborhood: Stonehaven
- Realtor: Giles Barker and Stacy Brown • DWELLNOVA LLC
- Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,283 square feet
- Notable features: Fireplace, modern light fixtures, decorative bathroom mirrors, tile kitchen backsplash, screened-in patio and large backyard.
1628 Morningside Dr. — $850,000
Why we love it: There's a two-story great room with an upstairs loft that could easily be a work-from-home office space.
- Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
- Realtor: Jeff King • Savvy + Co Real Estate
- Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths and 2,233 square feet
- Notable features: Shaded porch, hardwood fireplace, open floor plan, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, shade patio, fire pit and fenced-in yard.
1228 Louise Ave. — $949,900
Why we love it: The balcony would be a nice lounge space to enjoy some fresh air in the morning with a cup of coffee.
- Neighborhood: Belmont
- Realtor: Courtney Miller • EXP Realty LLC
- Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 2,868 square feet
- Notable features: Shaded porch, balcony, open floor plan, marble and quartz countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, fenced-in backyard and fire pit.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.