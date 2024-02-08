Carolina Panthers legend Julius Peppers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, cementing him as an NFL legend.

Peppers was announced as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Thursday night during NFL Honors, the league's annual awards show ahead of the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: Peppers was a fan favorite, not only for the records he set, but also for how he ingrained himself in the community.

He donated money and volunteered on the ground in eastern North Carolina and South Carolina after Hurricane Florence, for instance.

Context: The Bailey, N.C. native and Southern Nash High alumnus played football and basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels before spending 17 seasons in the NFL.

He's also been inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Much of his professional career was spent with the Panthers, who drafted him second overall in 2002. The defensive end also had stops in Chicago and Green Bay before finishing his career in Carolina.

By the numbers: Peppers retired as the only player in NFL history with at least 150 sacks and 10 interceptions.

What's next: The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be inducted this summer in Canton, Ohio.

