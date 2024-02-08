Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte will host the ACC men's basketball tournament in 2025, 2026 and 2028, the conference announced Thursday.

The ACC women's basketball tournament is coming to Charlotte in 2027.

Details: Both the men's and the women's basketball tournaments will be held at Spectrum Center in Uptown.

Both tournaments will take place in Greensboro in the coming years, too: 2027 and 2029 for the men's tournament and 2024 and 2025 for the women's tournament.

Why it matters: Hosting more high-profile collegiate events is a huge win for Charlotte. The city has hosted everything from the inaugural Ally Tipoff to the Jumpman Invitational and college bowl games.

It'll also host the NCAA tournament games at Spectrum Center.

These events put a national spotlight on Charlotte, and they draw people to the city — meaning visitors spend money at local restaurants and hotels.

Catch up quick: The ACC moved its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023.

Flashback: Charlotte has hosted the ACC men's basketball tournament 13 times.

The last time was in 2019, the same year the city also hosted the NBA All-Star game and the CIAA basketball tournament.

The region saw $167 million in economic impact from those events, per the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Zoom out: The basketball games are among several other conference events coming to Charlotte. ACC baseball championship will be held at Truist Field in 2024, 2026 and 2028.