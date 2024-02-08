ACC men's basketball returns to Charlotte in 2025
Charlotte will host the ACC men's basketball tournament in 2025, 2026 and 2028, the conference announced Thursday.
- The ACC women's basketball tournament is coming to Charlotte in 2027.
Details: Both the men's and the women's basketball tournaments will be held at Spectrum Center in Uptown.
- Both tournaments will take place in Greensboro in the coming years, too: 2027 and 2029 for the men's tournament and 2024 and 2025 for the women's tournament.
Why it matters: Hosting more high-profile collegiate events is a huge win for Charlotte. The city has hosted everything from the inaugural Ally Tipoff to the Jumpman Invitational and college bowl games.
- It'll also host the NCAA tournament games at Spectrum Center.
- These events put a national spotlight on Charlotte, and they draw people to the city — meaning visitors spend money at local restaurants and hotels.
Catch up quick: The ACC moved its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023.
Flashback: Charlotte has hosted the ACC men's basketball tournament 13 times.
- The last time was in 2019, the same year the city also hosted the NBA All-Star game and the CIAA basketball tournament.
- The region saw $167 million in economic impact from those events, per the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.
Zoom out: The basketball games are among several other conference events coming to Charlotte. ACC baseball championship will be held at Truist Field in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
- The ACC men's and women's lacrosse championships will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium through 2028.
- The ACC football championship remains at Bank of America Stadium through 2030.
