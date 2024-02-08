1 hour ago - Sports

ACC men's basketball returns to Charlotte in 2025

Seth Trimble of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a win vs. Duke at the Dean E. Smith Center on February 03, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Guard Seth Trimble celebrates North Carolina's win vs. Duke. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Charlotte will host the ACC men's basketball tournament in 2025, 2026 and 2028, the conference announced Thursday.

  • The ACC women's basketball tournament is coming to Charlotte in 2027.

Details: Both the men's and the women's basketball tournaments will be held at Spectrum Center in Uptown.

  • Both tournaments will take place in Greensboro in the coming years, too: 2027 and 2029 for the men's tournament and 2024 and 2025 for the women's tournament.

Why it matters: Hosting more high-profile collegiate events is a huge win for Charlotte. The city has hosted everything from the inaugural Ally Tipoff to the Jumpman Invitational and college bowl games.

  • It'll also host the NCAA tournament games at Spectrum Center.
  • These events put a national spotlight on Charlotte, and they draw people to the city — meaning visitors spend money at local restaurants and hotels.

Catch up quick: The ACC moved its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023.

Flashback: Charlotte has hosted the ACC men's basketball tournament 13 times.

  • The last time was in 2019, the same year the city also hosted the NBA All-Star game and the CIAA basketball tournament.

Zoom out: The basketball games are among several other conference events coming to Charlotte. ACC baseball championship will be held at Truist Field in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

  • The ACC men's and women's lacrosse championships will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium through 2028.
  • The ACC football championship remains at Bank of America Stadium through 2030.
