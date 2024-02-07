45 mins ago - Things to Do

Nashville-style honky tonk bar with live music and line dancing is now open in South End

people dancing in a bar

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The Rose Honky Tonk opened this week in the former Oak Room spot.

Why it matters: It's a new concept from the Bottle Cap Group, a local hospitality group that owns Ink N Ivy, All American Pub, Slate, Whiskey Warehouse and Brazwells.

  • After more than 10 years in South End, Oak Room "ran its course," the president of Bottle Cap Group, Britton McCorkle, told Charlotte Five.

What to expect: Nightly specials, cheap beer, live music and line dancing.

  • Tuesday: Line dancing classes at 8pm.
  • Wednesday: Country karaoke at 8pm.
  • Thursday: Country music trivia at 8pm.
  • Friday: Honky Tonk Fridays with a Country DJ at 10pm.
  • Saturday: Live music at 8pm.

The menu: Expect typical bar food like wings, nachos and sliders, plus a few signature cocktails starting at $10 each and a beer and wine list that ranges from $3-$10.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Zoom in: The Rose is the second honky tonk bar to open in recent months; The Grinning Mule in Plaza Midwood rebranded to Grinning Mule Saloon and Kitchen last October.

  • They join Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard to offer something that Charlotteans are clamoring for — as evidenced by our excited Instagram comments section — country music and line dancing.
Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Details: The Rose is located at 200 E Bland St., next to All American Pub and Muraya.

  • It opens Tuesday-Sunday at 3:30pm and serves food until 11pm nightly. Closed on Mondays.
