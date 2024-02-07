Share on email (opens in new window)

The Rose Honky Tonk opened this week in the former Oak Room spot.

Why it matters: It's a new concept from the Bottle Cap Group, a local hospitality group that owns Ink N Ivy, All American Pub, Slate, Whiskey Warehouse and Brazwells.

After more than 10 years in South End, Oak Room "ran its course," the president of Bottle Cap Group, Britton McCorkle, told Charlotte Five.

What to expect: Nightly specials, cheap beer, live music and line dancing.

Tuesday: Line dancing classes at 8pm.

Wednesday: Country karaoke at 8pm.

Thursday: Country music trivia at 8pm.

Friday: Honky Tonk Fridays with a Country DJ at 10pm.

Saturday: Live music at 8pm.

The menu: Expect typical bar food like wings, nachos and sliders, plus a few signature cocktails starting at $10 each and a beer and wine list that ranges from $3-$10.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Zoom in: The Rose is the second honky tonk bar to open in recent months; The Grinning Mule in Plaza Midwood rebranded to Grinning Mule Saloon and Kitchen last October.

They join Coyote Joe's on Wilkinson Boulevard to offer something that Charlotteans are clamoring for — as evidenced by our excited Instagram comments section — country music and line dancing.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Details: The Rose is located at 200 E Bland St., next to All American Pub and Muraya.