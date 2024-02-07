How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Babe & Butcher's Lindsay Henricks
Your tour guide: Lindsay Henricks, co-owner of Babe & Butcher, known for creative charcuterie boards, boxes and grazing tables.
- The brand has expanded from a boutique service making two charcuterie boards a day in 2019 to a cult favorite with storefronts at Camp North End and Park Road Shopping Center.
One activity that every Charlottean should experience: I always take people on The Funny Bus. It's not for the more uptight family members, but it's a fun way to mix humor and history as you see the city.
Friday: A night out in South End
For dinner, we'd take our guests to Yunta.
- I love Peruvian food.
- They have an amazing lomo saltado, which is one of my favorite things to order there.
For dessert, we'd head to Barcelona. They have an amazing olive oil cake.
- We had it as our wedding cake because I just couldn't get enough of it.
Saturday: Shopping local and sushi
We'd start in Plaza Midwood, and we'd go to Milkbread for breakfast.
- I love their smoked ham biscuit and the glazed donuts.
- From there, we'd walk around to some of the shops, like Betty by Moxie.
- I love taking people to Lunchbox Records. It's a hidden gem if you're into vinyl.
- I also love Clutch.
For dinner, we'd head to O-ku in South End.
- We'd get the pork belly and the duck buns as appetizers.
- I love the snapper, red dragon and mermaid rolls.
- If you go, ask for Ryan or Tony as your servers. They're industry veterans who really know food and do hospitality well.
After dinner, we'd walk around South End.
- That area's always buzzing.
- I love that you can follow the crowd or go off and do your own thing as you bar hop.
Sunday: A matinee show
Before our guests leave, we'd head to the Blumenthal to see a show.
- I've taken friends who live in New York City to performances there.
- They're always amazed that you can see a great show, often with original Broadway cast members, for not that much money.
