How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Babe & Butcher's Lindsay Henricks

Babe & Butcher owner Lindsay Hutchins

Lindsay Henricks and Rob Henricks, her husband and business partner. Photo courtesy of Corrie Huggins

Your tour guide: Lindsay Henricks, co-owner of Babe & Butcher, known for creative charcuterie boards, boxes and grazing tables.

Babe & Butcher Valentines Day charcuterie board
If you're looking for an easy way to support Babe & Butcher, check out their Valentine's Day boards. Photo courtesy of Lindsay Henricks

One activity that every Charlottean should experience: I always take people on The Funny Bus. It's not for the more uptight family members, but it's a fun way to mix humor and history as you see the city.

Friday: A night out in South End

For dinner, we'd take our guests to Yunta.

  • I love Peruvian food.
  • They have an amazing lomo saltado, which is one of my favorite things to order there.
Yunta in Charlotte
Yunta in South End. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

For dessert, we'd head to Barcelona. They have an amazing olive oil cake.

  • We had it as our wedding cake because I just couldn't get enough of it.

Saturday: Shopping local and sushi

We'd start in Plaza Midwood, and we'd go to Milkbread for breakfast.

  • I love their smoked ham biscuit and the glazed donuts.
Milkbread in Plaza Midwood
Milkbread in Plaza Midwood. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios
  • From there, we'd walk around to some of the shops, like Betty by Moxie.
  • I love taking people to Lunchbox Records. It's a hidden gem if you're into vinyl.
  • I also love Clutch.

For dinner, we'd head to O-ku in South End.

  • We'd get the pork belly and the duck buns as appetizers.
  • I love the snapper, red dragon and mermaid rolls.
  • If you go, ask for Ryan or Tony as your servers. They're industry veterans who really know food and do hospitality well.
O-ku sushi in south end
O-Ku in South End. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

After dinner, we'd walk around South End.

  • That area's always buzzing.
  • I love that you can follow the crowd or go off and do your own thing as you bar hop.

Sunday: A matinee show

Before our guests leave, we'd head to the Blumenthal to see a show.

  • I've taken friends who live in New York City to performances there.
  • They're always amazed that you can see a great show, often with original Broadway cast members, for not that much money.
Charlottepostcard

