How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Babe & Butcher's Lindsay Henricks

Lindsay Henricks and Rob Henricks, her husband and business partner. Photo courtesy of Corrie Huggins

Your tour guide: Lindsay Henricks, co-owner of Babe & Butcher, known for creative charcuterie boards, boxes and grazing tables.

The brand has expanded from a boutique service making two charcuterie boards a day in 2019 to a cult favorite with storefronts at Camp North End and Park Road Shopping Center.

If you're looking for an easy way to support Babe & Butcher, check out their Valentine's Day boards. Photo courtesy of Lindsay Henricks

One activity that every Charlottean should experience: I always take people on The Funny Bus. It's not for the more uptight family members, but it's a fun way to mix humor and history as you see the city.

Friday: A night out in South End

For dinner, we'd take our guests to Yunta.

I love Peruvian food.

They have an amazing lomo saltado, which is one of my favorite things to order there.

Yunta in South End. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

For dessert, we'd head to Barcelona. They have an amazing olive oil cake.

We had it as our wedding cake because I just couldn't get enough of it.

Saturday: Shopping local and sushi

We'd start in Plaza Midwood, and we'd go to Milkbread for breakfast.

I love their smoked ham biscuit and the glazed donuts.

Milkbread in Plaza Midwood. Photo: Alexandria Sands/Axios

From there, we'd walk around to some of the shops, like Betty by Moxie.

I love taking people to Lunchbox Records. It's a hidden gem if you're into vinyl.

I also love Clutch.

For dinner, we'd head to O-ku in South End.

We'd get the pork belly and the duck buns as appetizers.

I love the snapper, red dragon and mermaid rolls.

If you go, ask for Ryan or Tony as your servers. They're industry veterans who really know food and do hospitality well.

O-Ku in South End. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

After dinner, we'd walk around South End.

That area's always buzzing.

I love that you can follow the crowd or go off and do your own thing as you bar hop.

Sunday: A matinee show

Before our guests leave, we'd head to the Blumenthal to see a show.