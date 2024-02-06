Share on email (opens in new window)

"The THC Experience" is something for an avid consumer. Essentially you'll inhale the smoke. Of note: Happy Camper's owners highly recommend that you share this with someone. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

The popular dispensary Happy Camper recently opened a consumption-based lounge with cannabis-infused drinks minutes away from its first brick-and-mortar shop.

What's happening: Happy Camper's newest business, from co-owners Michael Angelicola and Owen Carter, is intended to be experience-focused, offering legal psychoactive products in store.

Their other location, which opened last year, is primarily a dispensary with a wide variety of grab-and-go products.

What to expect: A large portion of the menu features "The THC Experience" which is a shareable item similar to a concentrated dab, that you can smoke in hour-long sessions.

Prices for the THC Experience are $35 for the cartridge and $55 for the concentrate rentals.

The other half of the menu is elixir cocktails ($10), and you can add shots of cannabis for $5.

The rest of the inventory includes the same range of THCA and CBD products, from edibles to vapes, as the other Happy Camper locations.

Elixir cocktails come in four flavors. You can choose from one of six cannabis infusions with Delta-8, Delta-9 or Delta-10.

The vibe: The 1,000-square-foot space will act as a vinyl listening lounge with indoor bar and cafe-style seating. You'll also find games, books and a large vinyl collection.

They plan to offer weekly events like live jazz, chess tournaments and bring-your-own vinyl nights.

Details: The consumption lounge is located 3100 N Davidson St., next to Haberdish.

It's open Monday through Wednesday 12-9pm, Thursday and Friday 12-11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm and Sunday 10am-8pm.