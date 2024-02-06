Happy Camper expands with a new consumption lounge and dispensary in NoDa
The popular dispensary Happy Camper recently opened a consumption-based lounge with cannabis-infused drinks minutes away from its first brick-and-mortar shop.
What's happening: Happy Camper's newest business, from co-owners Michael Angelicola and Owen Carter, is intended to be experience-focused, offering legal psychoactive products in store.
- Their other location, which opened last year, is primarily a dispensary with a wide variety of grab-and-go products.
What to expect: A large portion of the menu features "The THC Experience" which is a shareable item similar to a concentrated dab, that you can smoke in hour-long sessions.
- Prices for the THC Experience are $35 for the cartridge and $55 for the concentrate rentals.
- The other half of the menu is elixir cocktails ($10), and you can add shots of cannabis for $5.
- The rest of the inventory includes the same range of THCA and CBD products, from edibles to vapes, as the other Happy Camper locations.
The vibe: The 1,000-square-foot space will act as a vinyl listening lounge with indoor bar and cafe-style seating. You'll also find games, books and a large vinyl collection.
- They plan to offer weekly events like live jazz, chess tournaments and bring-your-own vinyl nights.
Details: The consumption lounge is located 3100 N Davidson St., next to Haberdish.
- It's open Monday through Wednesday 12-9pm, Thursday and Friday 12-11pm, Saturday 10am-11pm and Sunday 10am-8pm.
