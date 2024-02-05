Charlotte may require single-family homes under potential development rule change
Charlotte leaders have resurfaced their debate of the city's controversial zoning policy that allows for denser housing to be built in single-family neighborhoods.
- On Monday, council discussed potential changes to the Unified Development Ordinance. One of these would require single-family houses to be built in triplex or duplex projects that are larger than 5 acres.
- The thinking behind the possible change: By requiring the inclusion of single-family homes, new triplex and duplex subdivisions would be less dense.
Why it matters: When Charlotte City Council adopted its 2040 plan, one of its goals was to promote the construction of "middle housing" — think townhomes, duplexes and triplexes.
- For the past few decades, Charlotte has mainly only seen apartments or single-family homes built, says city planning director Alyson Craig. It left a gap in more affordable middle housing.
Yes, but: The sitting council only includes two members — Dimple Ajmera and Malcolm Graham — who were both in office and voted in favor of the 2040 plan in 2021. Two of the plan's staunchest proponents — council member Braxton Winston and planning director Taiwo Jaiyeoba — are no longer with the city.
- The new UDO, which was subsequently adopted in 2022, loosened regulations so builders could put duplexes and triplexes in traditionally single-family neighborhoods.
- Since then, residents have voiced concerns about proposed high-density development affecting their neighborhoods' characters. Original opponents now want to revise the UDO.
Zoom in: Other potential changes to the development guidelines could include limiting 5-plus-acre middle housing developments to areas that are "targeted for growth."
- Council member Marjorie Molina called this "dangerous." She said they were potentially isolating underserved communities.
- The city could also tweak standards related to building height, buffers and open space for triplex and duplex subdivisions.
What they're saying: Several council members indicated the suggested revisions didn't go far enough to protect existing neighborhoods because it only concerned projects over 5 acres.
- "When we start dealing with 5 acres or less, you're really cutting the bones of the integrity of what we voted for. And I don't wanna start over," Graham said.
- In retort, council member Ed Driggs recalled how nearly half the members were against the UDO because issues were unresolved. "We're dealing with them now," he added.
What's next: An advisory committee will go over the proposed changes to the UDO. A process to amend the UDO text could start as soon as April or May.
