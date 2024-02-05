Charlotte leaders have resurfaced their debate of the city's controversial zoning policy that allows for denser housing to be built in single-family neighborhoods.

On Monday, council discussed potential changes to the Unified Development Ordinance. One of these would require single-family houses to be built in triplex or duplex projects that are larger than 5 acres.

The thinking behind the possible change: By requiring the inclusion of single-family homes, new triplex and duplex subdivisions would be less dense.

Why it matters: When Charlotte City Council adopted its 2040 plan, one of its goals was to promote the construction of "middle housing" — think townhomes, duplexes and triplexes.

For the past few decades, Charlotte has mainly only seen apartments or single-family homes built, says city planning director Alyson Craig. It left a gap in more affordable middle housing.

Yes, but: The sitting council only includes two members — Dimple Ajmera and Malcolm Graham — who were both in office and voted in favor of the 2040 plan in 2021. Two of the plan's staunchest proponents — council member Braxton Winston and planning director Taiwo Jaiyeoba — are no longer with the city.

The new UDO, which was subsequently adopted in 2022, loosened regulations so builders could put duplexes and triplexes in traditionally single-family neighborhoods.

Since then, residents have voiced concerns about proposed high-density development affecting their neighborhoods' characters. Original opponents now want to revise the UDO.

Zoom in: Other potential changes to the development guidelines could include limiting 5-plus-acre middle housing developments to areas that are "targeted for growth."

Council member Marjorie Molina called this "dangerous." She said they were potentially isolating underserved communities.

The city could also tweak standards related to building height, buffers and open space for triplex and duplex subdivisions.

What they're saying: Several council members indicated the suggested revisions didn't go far enough to protect existing neighborhoods because it only concerned projects over 5 acres.

"When we start dealing with 5 acres or less, you're really cutting the bones of the integrity of what we voted for. And I don't wanna start over," Graham said.

In retort, council member Ed Driggs recalled how nearly half the members were against the UDO because issues were unresolved. "We're dealing with them now," he added.

What's next: An advisory committee will go over the proposed changes to the UDO. A process to amend the UDO text could start as soon as April or May.