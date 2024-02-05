50 mins ago - Development

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is opening a restaurant and test kitchen in Charlotte

celebrity chef bobby flay points to sign that reds "bobby's burgers"

Bobby Flay. Photo: Courtesy of Champion

Bobby Flay is bringing his popular burger restaurant chain Bobby's Burgers to Charlotte.

Why it matters: The SouthPark location, expected to open this spring, will also serve as a test kitchen where Flay will create new recipes.

  • Plus, local restaurateur Frank Scibelli (of Mama Ricotta's, Calle Sol, Midwood Smokehouse) is investing in the project and will be an adviser.

Details: The new restaurant will be located in The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at 6000 Fairview Road.

  • Its menu will have seven types of hamburgers, a fried chicken sandwich and a veggie burger using a winning recipe from the "Beat Bobby Flay" TV show.
  • Sides will include buttermilk onion rings, sweet potato fries and bacon cheese fries. The restaurant will also serve breakfast until 11am, and milkshakes.

Zoom out: The Charlotte test kitchen is part of a larger plan to expand and franchise the burger brand.

  • There are currently seven Bobby's Burgers locations across the country and many others are planned.
  • Flay said in a press release that Charlotte was "handpicked" because it's the headquarters for his executive team in charge of franchising.
rendering of the inside of a restaurant
Rendering courtesy of Champion

What's next: Commercial real estate developer Crestlight Capital is investing $20 million investment in The Towers, as Axios' Alex Sands previously reported.

rendering of the inside of a restaurant
Rendering courtesy of Champion
