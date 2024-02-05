Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bobby Flay is bringing his popular burger restaurant chain Bobby's Burgers to Charlotte.

Why it matters: The SouthPark location, expected to open this spring, will also serve as a test kitchen where Flay will create new recipes.

Plus, local restaurateur Frank Scibelli (of Mama Ricotta's, Calle Sol, Midwood Smokehouse) is investing in the project and will be an adviser.

Details: The new restaurant will be located in The Towers at SouthPark, a two-building office complex at 6000 Fairview Road.

Its menu will have seven types of hamburgers, a fried chicken sandwich and a veggie burger using a winning recipe from the "Beat Bobby Flay" TV show.

Sides will include buttermilk onion rings, sweet potato fries and bacon cheese fries. The restaurant will also serve breakfast until 11am, and milkshakes.

Zoom out: The Charlotte test kitchen is part of a larger plan to expand and franchise the burger brand.

There are currently seven Bobby's Burgers locations across the country and many others are planned.

Flay said in a press release that Charlotte was "handpicked" because it's the headquarters for his executive team in charge of franchising.

Rendering courtesy of Champion

What's next: Commercial real estate developer Crestlight Capital is investing $20 million investment in The Towers, as Axios' Alex Sands previously reported.