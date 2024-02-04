Beloved Asheville butcher expands to Charlotte
The popular Asheville-based Chop Shop Butchery is expanding to Charlotte with a location in Myers Park set to open this spring.
- The whole-animal butcher shop specializes in dry-aged beef and pastured pork from western North Carolina, with an emphasis on sustainable and ethical farming practices.
Why it matters: Chop Shop hopes to fill a void in a food-loving city with relatively few boutique butcher shops.
Details: Chop Shop — not to be confused with the former Charlotte music venue of the same name — will be in a 1,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by Petit Philippe at 2840 Selwyn Ave., between Clean Catch Fish Market and LittleSpoon.
- It'll have a similar look and feel to the company's Asheville location. It'll also have a staff that's knowledgeable in basic butchery.
- Along with regionally sourced meats, Chop Shop in Charlotte will sell a variety of retail products, including wine, soups, olive oils, pasta, hot sauces and mustards.
- All meats except for the poultry are sourced from farms in western North Carolina, says Dianna Rigell, who handles marketing for the butcher. The chicken comes from a network of small family farms in Pennsylvania.
By the numbers: The Charlotte Chop Shop will have pricing similar to the Asheville location. It'll sell lesser-known cuts of meat such as chuck eye steaks — like a ribeye, but cheaper.
- Expect everything from dry-aged ground beef for $8.49/pound to beef tenderloin for $45.99/pound, with plenty of options in between, Rigell says.
Of note: Proximity to Clean Catch was intentional, Rigell tells Axios, calling it a "symbiotic relationship." Customers will be able to pick up their fresh seafood at Clean Catch and their meats at Chop Shop.
- The Charlotte shop won't offer classes yet like the Asheville location does, she adds.
- This shop will be somewhat similar to N.Y. Butcher Shoppe — a chain that expanded into Charlotte with a location in Dilworth in 2019 — but without seafood.
Flashback: Chop Shop opened in 2011 and quickly became a favorite of restaurateurs such as Katie Button of Cúrate in Asheville. A few years ago, the company opened a USDA processing facility in Asheville to accommodate its growth.
Between the lines: Some Charlotte residents are already familiar with Chop Shop. The butcher began home delivery of its meats to Charlotte customers during the pandemic.
- "There was demand for it, and the demand wasn't being met," Rigell says.
- Chop Shop has other ties to Charlotte: Owner PJ Jackson was born and raised here.
What's next: The shop will open sometime in April, per Rigell.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.