The popular Asheville-based Chop Shop Butchery is expanding to Charlotte with a location in Myers Park set to open this spring.

The whole-animal butcher shop specializes in dry-aged beef and pastured pork from western North Carolina, with an emphasis on sustainable and ethical farming practices.

Why it matters: Chop Shop hopes to fill a void in a food-loving city with relatively few boutique butcher shops.

Details: Chop Shop — not to be confused with the former Charlotte music venue of the same name — will be in a 1,500-square-foot space formerly occupied by Petit Philippe at 2840 Selwyn Ave., between Clean Catch Fish Market and LittleSpoon.

It'll have a similar look and feel to the company's Asheville location. It'll also have a staff that's knowledgeable in basic butchery.

Along with regionally sourced meats, Chop Shop in Charlotte will sell a variety of retail products, including wine, soups, olive oils, pasta, hot sauces and mustards.

All meats except for the poultry are sourced from farms in western North Carolina, says Dianna Rigell, who handles marketing for the butcher. The chicken comes from a network of small family farms in Pennsylvania.

By the numbers: The Charlotte Chop Shop will have pricing similar to the Asheville location. It'll sell lesser-known cuts of meat such as chuck eye steaks — like a ribeye, but cheaper.

Expect everything from dry-aged ground beef for $8.49/pound to beef tenderloin for $45.99/pound, with plenty of options in between, Rigell says.

Of note: Proximity to Clean Catch was intentional, Rigell tells Axios, calling it a "symbiotic relationship." Customers will be able to pick up their fresh seafood at Clean Catch and their meats at Chop Shop.

The Charlotte shop won't offer classes yet like the Asheville location does, she adds.

This shop will be somewhat similar to N.Y. Butcher Shoppe — a chain that expanded into Charlotte with a location in Dilworth in 2019 — but without seafood.

Flashback: Chop Shop opened in 2011 and quickly became a favorite of restaurateurs such as Katie Button of Cúrate in Asheville. A few years ago, the company opened a USDA processing facility in Asheville to accommodate its growth.

Between the lines: Some Charlotte residents are already familiar with Chop Shop. The butcher began home delivery of its meats to Charlotte customers during the pandemic.

"There was demand for it, and the demand wasn't being met," Rigell says.

Chop Shop has other ties to Charlotte: Owner PJ Jackson was born and raised here.

What's next: The shop will open sometime in April, per Rigell.