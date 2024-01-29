Fresh renderings: Charlotte school rebuilds after fire
Charlotte Preparatory School this spring will begin building a new lower school, which is for kindergarten through fourth-grade students.
Driving the news: The school recently presented parents with plans and conceptual renderings for the new building.
Why it matters: This will be a "transformative moment" in the school's history, Chris Marblo, Charlotte Prep's head of school, said of the project.
Catch up quick: Charlotte Prep's lower school building burned down on June 26, 2023. Charlotte Fire said the cause of the fire was "undetermined."
- The school has been using modular units for classrooms and offices in the interim.
- Charlotte Prep's board of trustees approved initial plans to rebuild the lower school last October.
By the numbers: The new school will cost approximately $11 million, per a Charlotte Prep spokesperson.
Details: The new lower school will be housed in a 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility. It will be twice as large as the previous building. It'll have:
- Ten 950-square-foot classrooms.
- Offices, a larger cafeteria and collaborative workspaces.
Of note: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is the project architect. Choate Construction is the general contractor.
Take a look at the renderings:
