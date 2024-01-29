Share on email (opens in new window)

The view of Charlotte Prep's new lower school from where students will be dropped off. Rendering: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting/courtesy of Charlotte Preparatory School

Charlotte Preparatory School this spring will begin building a new lower school, which is for kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

Driving the news: The school recently presented parents with plans and conceptual renderings for the new building.

Why it matters: This will be a "transformative moment" in the school's history, Chris Marblo, Charlotte Prep's head of school, said of the project.

Catch up quick: Charlotte Prep's lower school building burned down on June 26, 2023. Charlotte Fire said the cause of the fire was "undetermined."

The school has been using modular units for classrooms and offices in the interim.

Charlotte Prep's board of trustees approved initial plans to rebuild the lower school last October.

By the numbers: The new school will cost approximately $11 million, per a Charlotte Prep spokesperson.

Removal of Charlotte Prep's lower school after it burned down. Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte Preparatory School

Charlotte Prep's lower school before it burned down.

Details: The new lower school will be housed in a 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility. It will be twice as large as the previous building. It'll have:

Ten 950-square-foot classrooms.

Offices, a larger cafeteria and collaborative workspaces.

Of note: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is the project architect. Choate Construction is the general contractor.

Take a look at the renderings:

Rendering: Little Diversified Architectural Consulting/courtesy of Charlotte Preparatory School