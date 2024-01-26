Share on email (opens in new window)

These homes all have cozy lounge spaces like sunrooms, balconies and screened-in porches.

Why we love it: This ranch-style house could be a good starter home, conveniently located within a short drive to the center of the city.

Neighborhood : Windsor Park

: Windsor Park Realtor: Siobhan Koch • Genevieve Williams Real Estate LLC

Siobhan Koch • Genevieve Williams Real Estate LLC Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,395 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths and 1,395 square feet Notable features: hardwood floors, navy cabinetry, butcher block countertop, sunken den, fireplace, screened-in porch and large backyard.

Photos: Courtesy of Siobhan Koch

Why we love it: Whether it's the sunroom or backyard deck, this home offers plenty of spaces to have people over.

Neighborhood: Sherwood Forest

Sherwood Forest Realtor: Ashley Horton • Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Ashley Horton • Premier Sotheby's International Realty Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths and 1,979 square feet

4 beds, 3 baths and 1,979 square feet Notable features: stainless steel appliances, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, patio deck, sunroom and fenced-in yard.

Photos: Virtuance Photography, courtesy of Ashley Horton

Why we love it: The white kitchen cabinets and light wood floors give the home a bright and airy feel.

Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,368 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,368 square feet Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances walk-in closet and patio.

Photos: Courtesy of Adriana Chrestler

Why we love it: There are several shaded spaces to relax outside, like the covered front porch and the balcony.

Neighborhood: Seversville

Seversville Realtor: Steven Mueller • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne

Steven Mueller • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,687 square feet

4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,687 square feet Notable features: shaded front porch, open floor plan, fireplace, free-standing bathtub, walk-in closet, a double balcony, hardwoods, deck, fenced-in yard and a two-car garage.