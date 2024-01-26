2 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $399K

4116 Irvington Dr exterior

4116 Irvington Dr. Photo: Courtesy of Siobhan Koch

These homes all have cozy lounge spaces like sunrooms, balconies and screened-in porches.

4116 Irvington Dr. — $399,000

Why we love it: This ranch-style house could be a good starter home, conveniently located within a short drive to the center of the city.

  • Neighborhood: Windsor Park
  • Realtor: Siobhan Koch • Genevieve Williams Real Estate LLC
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths and 1,395 square feet
  • Notable features: hardwood floors, navy cabinetry, butcher block countertop, sunken den, fireplace, screened-in porch and large backyard.
4116 Irvington Dr
Photos: Courtesy of Siobhan Koch

5610 Cottingham Lane — $649,900

Why we love it: Whether it's the sunroom or backyard deck, this home offers plenty of spaces to have people over.

Photos: Virtuance Photography, courtesy of Ashley Horton

7800 Biddstone Ct. — $760,000

Why we love it: The white kitchen cabinets and light wood floors give the home a bright and airy feel.

  • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 2,368 square feet
  • Notable features: front porch, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances walk-in closet and patio.
Photos: Courtesy of Adriana Chrestler

437 State St. — $914,900

Why we love it: There are several shaded spaces to relax outside, like the covered front porch and the balcony.

  • Neighborhood: Seversville
  • Realtor: Steven Mueller • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,687 square feet
  • Notable features: shaded front porch, open floor plan, fireplace, free-standing bathtub, walk-in closet, a double balcony, hardwoods, deck, fenced-in yard and a two-car garage.
Photos: Courtesy of Steven Mueller
