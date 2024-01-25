Share on email (opens in new window)

Counterculture Festival in Camp North End will return this Saturday, Jan. 27. Photo: LunahZon Photography, courtesy of Counterculture Club.

Friday, Jan. 26

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week at multiple restaurants: It's the last week of Queen's Feast, meaning, it's your last chance to ​​try one of 100 restaurants in the Charlotte area offering prix fixes three-course dining deals. $30-$50. Times vary. Details

Black Notes Project at The Knight Theater: Enjoy a weekend-long music festival that celebrates Black music and artistry. $49.50. 8-10:30pm. Details

Repetition: The Marks Left Behind at Goodyear Arts: View an exhibition that highlights artwork from a list of North Carolina artists. Free. 6-9pm. Details

Cheesecake & cider pairing at Red Clay Ciderworks: Spend the evening tasting several pairings of cheesecakes and ciders. $20. 7-8:30pm. Details

Healthy Bites: Cooking class at Charlotte FIT South: Learn how to create a nutritious meal from a chef-led demo and sip on wine or nonalcoholic drinks. $35. 6-8pm. Details

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center: Cheer on the home team as they take on the Houston Rockets. $17.50+. 7pm. Details

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at The Fillmore: Relive the rock and roll hits from Fleetwood Mac. $24.50. 8pm. Details

Potions & Poets at The Conspiracy: Vibe to an open mic night with an evening of live music and poetry. $15-$25. 7-10pm. Details

Roaring Twenties-themed afternoon tea at The Ballantyne: Expect champagne, food, and jazz sounds in a "Great Gatsby" setting. $35-$70. 1pm. Details

The Mad Hatters Ball at RSVP South End: This annual ball will have dancing, music, art and vendors. $25-$30. 9pm-2am. Details

Saturday, Jan. 27

Soup & Sip Festival at 2530 Whitehall Park Dr.: Taste 20+ soups and pair them with craft beer, wine or cocktails. $25-$55. 2-5pm. Details

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour at Bojangles Coliseum: Comedian Katt Williams has been going viral online recently, watch him perform in person. $64. 7:30-11pm. Details

Paw-prés ski party at Skiptown: Take your pup to a pop-up ski party with a snow machine, hot drinks and a live DJ. Prices vary. 11am-8pm. Details

Opera Carolina: Madame Butterfly at Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts: Take in the opera sounds of a tragic love story. $96+. Times vary. Details

Counterculture Festival at Camp North End: Celebrate dry January with a festival with non-alcoholic drinks. Expect a live DJ set, tarot card readings and giveaways. $37-$94. 2-7pm. Details

Saturday Night Markets at Room Service: Shop from local businesses before grabbing a bite to eat and drink from Room Service. Free. 4-9pm. Details

Vintage horror series at the Ford building in Camp North End: Grab some popcorn and watch a screening of "The Lost Boys." There will also be arcade games and photo ops. Free. 7:30-10pm. Details

Girl Tribe Co. warehouse sale at 625 Griffith Road: Fill up your shopping bag with discounted items priced at $1-$30. $5 entry. 10am-4pm. Details

Golden Girls charity drag brunch at The Artisan's Palate: Enjoy a Golden Girls-themed drag brunch for charity. Proceeds benefit Carolina Breast Friends which helps those fighting breast cancer. $23. 11:30am-1pm. Details

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz at Spectrum Center: Catch a home game against the Utah Jazz. $22+. 7pm. Details

​​Stouts and Porters Festival at Charlotte Beer Garden: Kick off the weekend with a taste of eight different stouts or porters. $30. 10am-2pm. Details

Night for sight Mardi Gras ball at Neoteric Brewing: Expect a night of New Orleans-style food and live music. Proceeds benefit Metrolina Association for the Blind. $65. 6pm. Details

That's what she said at Charlotte Comedy Theater: Laugh at quick-witted humor from an all-female improv ensemble. Price varies. 7:30pm. Details

Oak City Fish & Chips pop-up at 3240 Wilkinson Blvd: Grab a seafood lunch from this popular Raleigh-based restaurant. Prices vary. 11am-7pm. Details

Sunday, Jan. 28

Tone & Tap winter party at Town Brewing Co: Enjoy a seasonal party with a workout session, drinks, yoga, brunch and a DIY candle workshop. $12-$52. 11am-3pm. Details

Sam on Someday at Petra's: Vibe to live music from local songwriters and musicians. $10. 5pm. Details

Flo Milli at Stats Restaurant & Bar: Party into the work week, plus expect a special appearance from rapper Flo Milli. $10+. 8pm-12am. Details

Lazy Sunday bike ride at The Market at 7th St.: Meet up with friends to ride your bike along a pre-planned route through the city. Free. 3-5pm. Details

Winter Jam at Bojangles Coliseum: The music tour stop will feature a lineup of Christian artists including Crowder, Lecrae, CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong. $0-$15. 5pm. Details

In the farm kitchen at North Corner Haven: Take a chef-led bone broth workshop before you enjoy the meal in the farmhouse. $150. 1:30-4:30pm. Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.