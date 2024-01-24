Christian McCaffrey is selling his Lake Norman mansion for $12.5M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a 39-yard touchdown during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Former Panthers player Christian McCaffrey is selling his Lake Norman castle for $12.5 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported.

Why it matters: If the French-inspired estate gets anywhere close to asking, it will once again set a Charlotte region home sales record.

What's happening: McCaffrey, who's been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2022, is cutting ties with both of his North Carolina properties.

What they're saying: Having morning coffee overlooking Lake Norman and grilling and swimming after a day on the water are what McCaffrey will miss most about the one-of-a-kind property, the star running back told the WSJ.

Flashback: McCaffrey bought the house back in 2020 for $7.5 million — all cash.

It happened in record-speed, too. Luxury properties can take months to sell, but McCaffrey went under contract within four days.

What's next: Whoever buys the nearly 12,000-square-foot property will get to enjoy a home theater, lakefront pool, chef's kitchen with a French range and 250-bottle wine cellar.

It comes with McCaffrey's boat "Olivia" — named after his fiancé Olivia Culpo — and other water/outdoor toys, Speer says.

