Christian McCaffrey is selling his Lake Norman mansion for $12.5M
Former Panthers player Christian McCaffrey is selling his Lake Norman castle for $12.5 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported.
Why it matters: If the French-inspired estate gets anywhere close to asking, it will once again set a Charlotte region home sales record.
What's happening: McCaffrey, who's been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2022, is cutting ties with both of his North Carolina properties.
- His Uptown condo hit the market for $3 million in 2023.
- Agent Victoria Speer has both listings.
What they're saying: Having morning coffee overlooking Lake Norman and grilling and swimming after a day on the water are what McCaffrey will miss most about the one-of-a-kind property, the star running back told the WSJ.
Flashback: McCaffrey bought the house back in 2020 for $7.5 million — all cash.
- It happened in record-speed, too. Luxury properties can take months to sell, but McCaffrey went under contract within four days.
What's next: Whoever buys the nearly 12,000-square-foot property will get to enjoy a home theater, lakefront pool, chef's kitchen with a French range and 250-bottle wine cellar.
- It comes with McCaffrey's boat "Olivia" — named after his fiancé Olivia Culpo — and other water/outdoor toys, Speer says.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.