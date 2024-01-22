Share on email (opens in new window)

The Whitewater Center's ice rink consists of over 24,000 square feet of skate space. Photo: Courtesy of Whitewater.

Monday, January 22

💡 Play "Friends" themed trivia at Triple C Brewing. | Free | 7pm | Details.

💻 Take an introduction to Python coding class at University City Regional Library. | Free | 6pm | Details.

🎶 Listen to live music and sip mocktails at The Duke Mansion. | $40 | 5pm | Details.

🥘 Dine at 100 local restaurants offering three-course dining deals during Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. | $30-$50 | Through Jan. 28 | Details.

Tuesday, January 23

🔎 Attend a murder mystery party at NoDa Brewing's North End taproom. | $15 | 6:30pm | Details.

🍹Sip zero-proof cocktails and play trivia at Burial Brewing's sober trivia night. | Free | 6pm | Details.

🏃 Run with Armored Cow's Tuesday run club. | Free | 6:30pm | Details.

🎨 Watch drag performances and craft figure drawings of the queens at Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood. | $12 | 7pm | Details.

❤️ Have date night at Whitewater's Skate and Date. | $65 per person | 6:30pm | Details.

Wednesday, January 24

🖼 Sip and paint with a partner at Protagonist Brewing's split canvas workshop. | $35 | 6:30pm | Details.

🎤 Sing your go-to karaoke song at Petra's. | Free | 7pm-midnight | Details.

🎂 Delight your inner Swiftie with a "Lovers" album cake class at Sweet Spot Studio. | $85 | 6:30pm | Details.

🏛 Get free entry to The Mint Museum, The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and The Harvey B. Gantt Center with Wednesday Night Live. | Free | 5-9pm | Details.

Thursday, January 25

📕 Bring a book and leave with a new one at Roam and Dwell's blind book exchange. | $15 | 7pm | Details.

🎮 Play arcade games from the 80s and 90s at Camp North End's retro game night. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.

🦪 Join for an oyster roast at HopFly Brewing with ILEA Charlotte. | $85 | 6-9pm | Details.

🎤 Participate in an open mic at The Conspiracy in Uptown. | $20 | 7pm | Details.

Friday, January 26

☕️ Sip afternoon tea at The Ballantyne's 1920s tea party. | $35-$70 | 1pm | Details.

🍿 Watch "Good Burger" at Camp North End's 90s movie series, Be Kind: Rewind. | Free | 7:30pm | Details.

🌿 Create your own jellyfish terrarium at PlantHouse. | $40 | 6:30pm | Details.

🏀 Cheer on the Hornets against the Houston Rockets at Spectrum Center. | $17+ | 7pm | Details.