Historic Plaza Midwood mansion listed for $5.7M

This colonial estate in Plaza Midwood just hit the market for $5.75 million.

Why it matters: The home won our 2023 Home of the Year award for its ability to revitalize a piece of our city's history.

It's a project Grandfather Homes' owner Matt Ewers hopes a new owner can appreciate and expand on.

"I know the energy and potential this home delivers, so seeing a person or family fully embrace and elevate it would be highly rewarding for us and the Cramer's Pond community," Ewers said.

Catch up quick: The house at 3217 Maymont Pl. originally belonged to textile industrialist Charles Barnhardt, who hired architect Martin E. Boyer Jr. to build and design the sprawling estate during the Great Depression.

By 1948, George and Elizabeth Cramer, whose family is known for conceptualizing the business district that later became NoDa, moved into the home. They lived there for 68 years and made few architectural changes to the home, as Axios' Brianna Crane reported.

The home was set to be demolished in 2018. Instead, The Historic Landmarks Commission purchased the land and designated the home as a historic landmark.

Layout: The renovated 7,290-square-foot mansion, crafted by Bryan Mermans Architecture, has six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths.

An additional 1,500 square feet of living space was added during the remodel, which was completed in 2022.

Features include an open floor plan, two studies, a library, walk-in closets, a private balcony, pool and a three-car garage.

What's next: Another nod to the Cramer family is already underway. Ewers says they're working on Heirloom at Mattie Rose, a custom village community in NoDa.

It's a new project that will feature similar whimsical and radical elements of the original Barnhardt design.

Interested buyers can contact Matt Ewers and Missy Bagley with Nestlewood Realty.

Take a look around