Why a clean-tech unicorn, with investors like LeBron James and Billie Eilish, chose South End for its new HQ

Palmetto, a tech company that specializes in software that helps customers adopt renewable energy sources like solar power, has moved its corporate headquarters to South End from Charleston, S.C.

Here, it plans to grow its footprint and help position Charlotte as a leader in clean technology.

Why it matters: Palmetto joins a small but growing startup scene in Charlotte. The company’s move here is a nod of confidence in the city’s tech talent pool, too.

Palmetto’s selection of South End underscores how the neighborhood remains one of the most intriguing office submarkets in the country. It joins major tech-focused employers in the neighborhood, including Lowe’s.

Plus, Palmetto is now one of the city’s few unicorns, meaning it has a valuation of at least $1 billion. Others here include Red Ventures and Tresata.

Driving the news: Late last year, Palmetto began the first phase of opening its offices at 1616 Camden Rd., in a building along the light-rail line that’s also home to tenants such as Leroy Fox. Palmetto is operating in a space that’s just under 7,000 square feet, with plans to expand to more than 16,000 square feet this year, per the company.

Palmetto wants to have 100 Charlotte-based employees by the end of this year, too, Charlotte Inno reported. The company currently has about 400 employees overall, per Charlotte Inno.

Palmetto is now hiring locally for roles in data science, account management and financing operations.

Of note: Palmetto counts several celebrities among its high-profile investors via the firm Main Street Advisors, Variety reported. Among them: LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, Drake, Jimmy Iovine and Billie Eilish.

Palmetto has raised over $674 million to date, according to the company.

Between the lines: Several things drew Palmetto to Charlotte, including its proximity to universities, talent pool (especially in fields like software and engineering) and transportation/logistics offerings, such as the airport and light rail, according to Chris Kemper, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO.

What they do: Founded in 2009 Palmetto builds technology to help residential and commercial customers start using renewable energy sources in the most cost-efficient way possible, per the company. For homeowners, the goal is to save money on projects like solar installations.

The big picture: Kemper says he hopes Palmetto planting its flag in Charlotte will help the city become a destination for companies that focus on clean energy adoption.

“As a starting point, there is not a clean tech center in this country. What we see as a need to start to anchor a presence in the U.S. that can be dubbed as a clean tech center,” he told Axios.

Zoom out: Over the years, the Charlotte region has attracted a growing number of companies focused on clean energy — including EV maker Alpitronic Americas and EV charging company Atom Power. All have cited the area’s tech talent pool as a reason they’re here.

What he’s saying: “I just want to build something valuable by way of our mission,” Kemper told Axios.

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this story with more details about how Palmetto operates.