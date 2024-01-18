Scoop: Beloved Concord restaurant Gianni’s Trattoria moving to Gibson Mill

Gianni’s Trattoria, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Historic Downtown Concord, has been a go-to for families, visitors and hometown celebrities alike for more than 15 years.

“Some of the best Italian food I’ve ever had is at a place called Gianni’s Trattoria,” Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers told Condé Nast.

This spring, the restaurant will move five minutes down the road to Gibson Mill.

Why it matters: If it weren’t for this new location, owner John (Gianni) Goode says they might’ve had to close permanently.

The owners of Gibson Mill — Joe Liles and Tom Cotter — approached Goode when they heard new development might be pushing him out and offered him a new space.

The big picture: The area where the Gibson Mill Market is located is transforming Concord. “It’s the new downtown,” Goode says.

In addition to the food hall, the area has two breweries (Cabarrus Brewing Company and High Branch Brewing), and it’s situated next to The Depot at Gibson Mill, the largest antique mall in the South.

Gianni’s will be a stand-alone restaurant.

Details: Gianni’s at Gibson Mill will be 4,000 square feet inside and fit about 135 people. Outside, there’ll be a 600-square-foot covered patio with a fireplace that seats about 40 people.

There’ll also be a private dining room that fits about 20 people.

Unlike the OG location, the new space will all be on one floor.

Its address is 305 McGill Ave. NW in Concord

Like its current location, Gianni’s at Gibson Mill will be open for lunch Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm; for dinner on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5-9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

What they’re saying: “When we heard Gianni’s, a Concord staple for nearly two decades, was in jeopardy due to development, we offered them a home at Gibson Mill, which is becoming quite the destination. They will make a great addition to our eclectic tenant mix,” said George Liles of Gibson Mill.

What’s next: Goode assures Axios that fans of Gianni’s will get the same quality of food and service they’re accustomed to. “My whole staff is moving with me,” he said, including executive chef Heather Stadler, who’s worked with Goode for more than 20 years.