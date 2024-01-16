Weekday Planner: 16 things happening in Charlotte this week including $5 yoga and Science on the Rocks

Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming to town February 9–10. Snag your seat for the highly-anticipated ballet. Tuesday, January 16 “The Big Lebowski” at Sip City Sip City | 6:30pm | Free | Details Why you should go: It’s a free movie night with a screening of “The Big Lebowski.” Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including White Russians from Spirits of Alchemy. Trivia Tuesdays Free Range Brewing | 7-9pm | Free | Details Why you should go: Grab your friends and play general trivia hosted by Mindless Minutia. Anchor (Headphone Yoga) with Dancing Lotus Yoga Mint Museum Uptown | 5:15pm | $10 | Details Why you should go: It’s like a silent disco, except with yoga. You’ll wear headphones that’ll stream music while you’re led through a one-hour vinyasa flow. The class is free for members of the Mint. Craft Dinner Whitewater Center | 6:30-9pm | $75 | Details Why you should go: You’ll enjoy four courses paired with four beers from Town Brewing. Wednesday, January 17 Pickle Pump Rally Pickleball | 7am | $30 (drop-in) | Details Why you should go: Start your morning with a high-energy, high-intensity pickleball workout on Rally’s outdoor courts. DTR Cabernet Wine Tasting Dilworth Tasting Room | 6:30pm | $75 | Details Why you should go: Taste four glasses of cabernet paired with charcuterie to snack on. Tickets are $75 per person (not including tax and gratuity). Music Bingo at Wooden Robot South End Wooden Robot | 7-9pm | Free | Details Why you should go: Test your music knowledge with specials including $5 rotating draft beer, half-off glasses of wine and $12 wing Wednesdays (eight wings served with fries). Checkers vs. San Jose (Winning Wednesday) Bojangles’ Coliseum | 7pm | $25+ | Details Why you should go: It’s a Winning Wednesday game, which means $1 draught beer and, if the Checkers win, you’ll get a free ticket to next Wednesday’s game. Thursday, January 18 Sake Tasting Night Urban District Market | 6-7pm | $25 | Details Why you should go: Your $25 ticket includes sake tastings plus Asian snacks. Seating is limited so snag your spot early. Cookie Decorating: Deep Dive Workshop Sweet Spot Studio | 6:30pm | $70 | Details Why you should go: You’ll get into the nitty gritty of cookie dough and decorating. Expect to make no-spread cookie dough and different consistencies of royal icing while learning piping and flooding techniques. Silent Book Club That’s Novel Books | 6-8pm | Free | Details Why you should go: Bring a book you’re currently reading (or listening to) and read silently with other bookworms. $5 Yoga Class Lenny Boy Brewing | 7pm | $5 | Details Why you should go: All yogis are invited to join this hour-long vinyasa yoga practice. The $5 fee includes a 6oz. kombucha after class. Friday, January 19 “Armageddon” at Camp North End Ford Building | 7:30pm | Free | Details Why you should go: Camp North End will play a free, indoor screening of “Armageddon” in the Ford Building as part of their Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Boozy Bonsai Workshop PlantHouse | 6:30pm | $40 | Details Why you should go: You’ll decorate and pot a custom four-inch juniper bonsai tree and learn how to care for your plant with help from the PlantHouse crew. Science on The Rocks Discovery Place Science | 6pm | $18-22 | Details Why you should go: The monthly series lets you experience the museum after hours in a kids-free environment with cocktails, science exhibits, planetarium shows and more. Greensky Bluegrass at The Fillmore Fillmore Charlotte | 7:30pm | $41.75 | Details Why you should go: See the bluegrass jam band on their winter tour with a special performance from singer-songwriter, Duane Betts.