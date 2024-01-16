Weekday Planner: 16 things happening in Charlotte this week including $5 yoga and Science on the Rocks

Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming to town February 9–10. Snag your seat for the highly-anticipated ballet.

Tuesday, January 16

“The Big Lebowski” at Sip City

Sip City | 6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: It’s a free movie night with a screening of “The Big Lebowski.” Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including White Russians from Spirits of Alchemy.

Trivia Tuesdays

Free Range Brewing | 7-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your friends and play general trivia hosted by Mindless Minutia.

Anchor (Headphone Yoga) with Dancing Lotus Yoga

Mint Museum Uptown | 5:15pm | $10 | Details

Why you should go: It’s like a silent disco, except with yoga. You’ll wear headphones that’ll stream music while you’re led through a one-hour vinyasa flow. The class is free for members of the Mint.

Craft Dinner

Whitewater Center | 6:30-9pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: You’ll enjoy four courses paired with four beers from Town Brewing.

Wednesday, January 17

Pickle Pump

Rally Pickleball | 7am | $30 (drop-in) | Details

Why you should go: Start your morning with a high-energy, high-intensity pickleball workout on Rally’s outdoor courts.

DTR Cabernet Wine Tasting

Dilworth Tasting Room | 6:30pm | $75 | Details

Why you should go: Taste four glasses of cabernet paired with charcuterie to snack on. Tickets are $75 per person (not including tax and gratuity).

Music Bingo at Wooden Robot South End

Wooden Robot | 7-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Test your music knowledge with specials including $5 rotating draft beer, half-off glasses of wine and $12 wing Wednesdays (eight wings served with fries).

Checkers vs. San Jose (Winning Wednesday)

Bojangles’ Coliseum | 7pm | $25+ | Details

Why you should go: It’s a Winning Wednesday game, which means $1 draught beer and, if the Checkers win, you’ll get a free ticket to next Wednesday’s game.

Thursday, January 18

Sake Tasting Night

Urban District Market | 6-7pm | $25 | Details

Why you should go: Your $25 ticket includes sake tastings plus Asian snacks. Seating is limited so snag your spot early.

Cookie Decorating: Deep Dive Workshop

Sweet Spot Studio | 6:30pm | $70 | Details

Why you should go: You’ll get into the nitty gritty of cookie dough and decorating. Expect to make no-spread cookie dough and different consistencies of royal icing while learning piping and flooding techniques.

Silent Book Club

That’s Novel Books | 6-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring a book you’re currently reading (or listening to) and read silently with other bookworms.



$5 Yoga Class

Lenny Boy Brewing | 7pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: All yogis are invited to join this hour-long vinyasa yoga practice. The $5 fee includes a 6oz. kombucha after class.

Friday, January 19

“Armageddon” at Camp North End

Ford Building | 7:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Camp North End will play a free, indoor screening of “Armageddon” in the Ford Building as part of their Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Boozy Bonsai Workshop

PlantHouse | 6:30pm | $40 | Details

Why you should go: You’ll decorate and pot a custom four-inch juniper bonsai tree and learn how to care for your plant with help from the PlantHouse crew.

Science on The Rocks

Discovery Place Science | 6pm | $18-22 | Details

Why you should go: The monthly series lets you experience the museum after hours in a kids-free environment with cocktails, science exhibits, planetarium shows and more.

Greensky Bluegrass at The Fillmore

Fillmore Charlotte | 7:30pm | $41.75 | Details

Why you should go: See the bluegrass jam band on their winter tour with a special performance from singer-songwriter, Duane Betts.