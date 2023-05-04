The vibe: Tucked away on The Plaza is some of Charlotte’s best Mexican food — no frills, just really good food. They serve everything from tortas to desayunos (breakfast dishes) to tostadas, in addition to tamales and tacos.
Pro tip: Go easy on the red sauce if you aren’t a fan of heat.
The online menu is different from what you can order at the restaurant.
They operate under the LLC Taqueria Gaviota Latina LLC, which is what you'll see on your receipt and their website.
The vibe: Pork spins vertically on a spit behind the counter. A Charlotte FC scarf hangs on the wall to your left as you walk in, over a row of framed soccer jerseys, and there’s soccer on the TV as you head into the main dining room. The restaurant is an ode to Monterrey, Mexico, and it sits in a shopping center near Albemarle Road Park.
Dig in: Tacos, tacos, tacos. The gringa (marinated pork and melted cheese on a large flour tortilla) is one of their most popular. We also tried taco de trompo (marinated pork on a corn tortilla with pineapple and onion) and the taco de chicharrón (pork skins with salsa verde on a corn tortilla).
Wash it all down with a guava agua fresca (fruit water).
The vibe: Another east Charlotte gem with authentic Mexican food.
Dig in: Chips and salsa, but not just any chips and salsa — salsa de molcajete. Be careful. It has a kick. Go for the fresh guacamole and a few tacos, like al pastor (marinated pork), asada (steak) and pollo (chicken). Definitely try quesabirria, served with three tacos, which include cheese, cilantro, onions and beef.
The vibe: What this beloved authentic Mexican lacks in frills it makes up for in authenticity.
The menu hangs behind the counter with prices written on paper and taped next to the dish. All dishes are served inside styrofoam. If you're dining in, it's styrofoam with the top cut off.
Dig in:Speedy Gonzalez combo — taco, enchilada, rice, beans, chips and salsa. Other popular Anita’s orders include their #8 burrito, chicken or beef quesadilla and rice; and the #13 taco salad with chicken or beef. All combos are served with chips and salsa.
Of note: As of May 2024, Anita's doesn't have an active website. The menu (and combo numbers) may not match what we've previously reported.
Steps away from MAS, there's Azul — a recently-opened Mexican restaurant serving Mexican street food — like tacos, burritos and loaded nachos — (plus lots of cervezas) in a casual setting on Thrift Road.
Dig in: We ordered the California burrito, street tacos, quesabirria tacos, Mexican rice and refried beans.
The aqua frescas ($5.95) are massive. Don't sleep on 'em.
The vibe: On the weekends, Camp North End coffee shop HEX transforms into Noche Bruta, a Mexican restaurant from chef chef Hector Gonzalez-Mora, previously of El Toro Bruto at Resident Culture South End.
Dig in: Noche Bruta offers traditional Mexican fare like guacamole, salsa and chips, churros with dulce de leche and ribeye tacos.
You can pairthe food with wine, or one of the wine cocktails that HEX's co-founder Chandler Wrenn created, like the broken-down Margarita and Paloma (made with white wine) or the Mexican Sangria.
The vibe: The popular NY-based Mexican restaurant opened its first North Carolina location in Uptown with a sweet outdoor patio and multiple dining rooms.
Dig in: Expect upscale Mexican cuisine and street food plus a lengthy cocktail menu with plenty of tequila-based drinks.
Pro tip: Dos Caminos offers food specials Monday-Friday from 3-6pm and 9pm-close at the bar and patio. You'll find items like chips and guac, queso blanco and taquitos de pollo for $10 and other shareable dishes like fries for $8 and quesadillas for $15.
The vibe: This fun Mexican restaurant quickly became one of Charlotte's best new restaurants when it opened in 2023 with its tequila and agave-focussed spirit menu.
Dig in: Puerta's menu is inspired by various regions in Mexico and includes dips and salsas, soups, salads, empanadas, pork belly chicharron, entrees and seven tacos ($7 each or a $16 taco plate which includes rice and beans).
Tequila is the focal point of the drink menu, with five types of margaritas and six signature cocktails.