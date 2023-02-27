11 Black Charlotte interior designers to support year-round
Charlotte is full of talented creatives, but certain industries like interior design still lack diversity, industry experts tell Axios.
What’s happening: Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, says she’s noticed “a lot of awareness and hearing the stories” of Black interior designers — but real action to make the Charlotte interior design industry inclusive is lacking.
Why it matters: Interior design is a hard field to break into. Charlotte, however, has a growing number of talented Black designers who are pushing boundaries in the industry.
- Two percent of interior designers in the U.S. are Black.
For the average consumer, there are a number of ways to engage with Black designers.
- “Be OK with being intentional,” Cloud says. “Go to Crate and Barrel and say ‘point me to furniture by BIPOC designers.'”
- Hire a Black designer and work with them beyond one room, tell your friends about their work, and buy Black-designed products and furniture.
- Diversifying your feed and sharing the work of Black designers on social media are free ways to support the community, too.
Of note: More media exposure and invitations to speak on panels could help elevate Black designers, too, Cloud says.
“What’s trending is what mainstream culture is showing in magazines,” Cloud says. “If that’s driving the dollar, we’re going to be on the short end of the stick every time.”
If you need an interior designer, here are 11 to consider, listed in no particular order.
Dressing Rooms Interiors, Ariene Bethea
Ariene Bethea is known for her use of color and ability to curate meaningful design moments. And if you’ve ever been in her vintage home store, you know she’s also a professional treasure hunter.
Book if: You’re not afraid of color and want your home to tell a story.
Ball and Jacks Designs, Jacqueline Bowman Snow
Jacqueline Bowman Snow offers a range of services, from personal shopping for specific items to full-service design.
Book if: You want help creating a space that inspires.
Dwell By Cheryl, Cheryl Luckett
Cheryl Luckett is all about opulence within reach. She has a knack for raising homes to their highest potential with decorating.
Book if: You want your home to be equally luxurious and comfortable.
Quin Gwinn Studio, Quin Gwinn
Quin Gwinn is known for her modern, fresh style that infuses color and contemporary art. She’s done it all, from residential renovations to small commercial projects.
Book if: You’re a small business in need of space planning and love millennial style.
Muse Noire Interiors, Ashley Ross
Ashley Ross does full-service residential and commercial design, and production set design. Clients are drawn to her contemporary global design aesthetic.
Book if: You want a beautiful, culturally rich space that’s designed to support your well-being.
D' Nicole Design Studio, Denean Jackson
Whether you’re looking for a refresh or need help from the ground up, Denean Jackson does it all. Her specialty is multi-room projects (think: living room, primary suite and home office).
Book if: You love the timeless, transitional style.
Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio
Marie Cloud’s not-so-secret ingredient to crafting incredible interiors is relationship building. Her design philosophy is to get to know her clients’ passions and attributes to create soulful and curated spaces.
Book if: You want your home to be an expression of you.
Brown Builders Design, Tiffany Brown
Tiffany Brown is a residential and commercial interior designer who leans into timeless, organic and sustainable design.
Book if: You want to transform your house into a sacred retreat.
The Vogue Room LLC, Ebony L. Staten
Ebony L. Staten marries personal style with one-of-a-kind, fabulous home design.
Book if: You like bold, fashion-forward design.
- Go deeper: First-generation college students get free dorm room makeovers from local interior designer
R &R Interior Design, Regina and Robin Reaves
Regina and Robin's style ranges from playful bold colors to chic contemporary designs. Some projects also feature artwork from Black artists.
Book if: You like vibrant or colorful designs or want to create a warm and inviting space.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on Feb 27. 2023 and last updated Feb. 9, 2024 with new additions.
More Charlotte stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.