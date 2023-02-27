Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Charlotte is full of talented creatives, but certain industries like interior design still lack diversity, industry experts tell Axios.

What’s happening: Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, says she’s noticed “a lot of awareness and hearing the stories” of Black interior designers — but real action to make the Charlotte interior design industry inclusive is lacking.

Why it matters: Interior design is a hard field to break into. Charlotte, however, has a growing number of talented Black designers who are pushing boundaries in the industry.

For the average consumer, there are a number of ways to engage with Black designers.

“Be OK with being intentional,” Cloud says. “Go to Crate and Barrel and say ‘point me to furniture by BIPOC designers.'”

Hire a Black designer and work with them beyond one room, tell your friends about their work, and buy Black-designed products and furniture.

Diversifying your feed and sharing the work of Black designers on social media are free ways to support the community, too.

Of note: More media exposure and invitations to speak on panels could help elevate Black designers, too, Cloud says.

“What’s trending is what mainstream culture is showing in magazines,” Cloud says. “If that’s driving the dollar, we’re going to be on the short end of the stick every time.”

If you need an interior designer, here are 11 to consider, listed in no particular order.

Dressing Rooms Interiors, Ariene Bethea

Instagram | Website

Ariene Bethea is known for her use of color and ability to curate meaningful design moments. And if you’ve ever been in her vintage home store, you know she’s also a professional treasure hunter.

Book if: You’re not afraid of color and want your home to tell a story.

Photo: Brie Williams, courtesy of Ariene Bethea

Photo: Courtesy of Ariene Bethea

Ball and Jacks Designs, Jacqueline Bowman Snow

Instagram | Website

Jacqueline Bowman Snow offers a range of services, from personal shopping for specific items to full-service design.

Book if: You want help creating a space that inspires.

Dwell By Cheryl, Cheryl Luckett

Instagram | Website

Cheryl Luckett is all about opulence within reach. She has a knack for raising homes to their highest potential with decorating.

Book if: You want your home to be equally luxurious and comfortable.

Go deeper: Interior designer Cheryl Luckett shows us the power of home decor

Photo: Laura Sumrak Photography

Quin Gwinn Studio, Quin Gwinn

Instagram | Website

Quin Gwinn is known for her modern, fresh style that infuses color and contemporary art. She’s done it all, from residential renovations to small commercial projects.

Book if: You’re a small business in need of space planning and love millennial style.

Photo: Joshua Galloway, courtesy of Quin Gwinn

Muse Noire Interiors, Ashley Ross

Instagram | Website

Ashley Ross does full-service residential and commercial design, and production set design. Clients are drawn to her contemporary global design aesthetic.

Book if: You want a beautiful, culturally rich space that’s designed to support your well-being.

Photo: Camille Hughes/Her Hues Photography, courtesy of Ashley Ross

Commercial Project for Charlotte Fit Boutique Gym for Women. Photo: Tiffany Ringwald Photography, courtesy of Ashley Ross

D' Nicole Design Studio, Denean Jackson

Instagram | Website

Whether you’re looking for a refresh or need help from the ground up, Denean Jackson does it all. Her specialty is multi-room projects (think: living room, primary suite and home office).

Book if: You love the timeless, transitional style.

Photo: Courtesy of Denean Jackson

Marie Cloud, Indigo Pruitt Design Studio

Instagram | Website

Marie Cloud’s not-so-secret ingredient to crafting incredible interiors is relationship building. Her design philosophy is to get to know her clients’ passions and attributes to create soulful and curated spaces.

Book if: You want your home to be an expression of you.

Photos: Amanda Anderson, courtesy of Marie Cloud

Brown Builders Design, Tiffany Brown

Instagram | Website

Tiffany Brown is a residential and commercial interior designer who leans into timeless, organic and sustainable design.

Book if: You want to transform your house into a sacred retreat.

The Vogue Room LLC, Ebony L. Staten

Instagram | Website

Ebony L. Staten marries personal style with one-of-a-kind, fabulous home design.

Book if: You like bold, fashion-forward design.

Photo: Courtesy of Jon Black with Seawell Black Photography

R &R Interior Design, Regina and Robin Reaves

Instagram/ Website

Regina and Robin's style ranges from playful bold colors to chic contemporary designs. Some projects also feature artwork from Black artists.

Book if: You like vibrant or colorful designs or want to create a warm and inviting space.

Regina and Robin Reaves. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Grate Photography

Regina Reaves. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Grate Photography

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Feb 27. 2023 and last updated Feb. 9, 2024 with new additions.