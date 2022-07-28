Little Mama's expands with new south Charlotte restaurant
Little Mama's Italian Kitchen is debuting a second location in the Rea Farms development in south Charlotte.
- It'll be open for dinner starting Tuesday, Jan. 23. Starting Monday, Jan. 29, it'll open for lunch and dinner.
Why it matters: Little Mama's has surged in popularity since opening in SouthPark in 2020.
- Adding a second location was a no-brainer, restaurateur owner Frank Scibelli says. "It is my second-busiest restaurant," he told me when we first reported this story of the business's expansion in 2022.
What to expect: Little Mama's Rea Farms has a similar vibe to the original SouthPark location with nods to the Italian-American restaurants of the 1960s and '70s.
- "I think this is my prettiest restaurant," Scibelli said, looking around at the high ceilings that contrast with wooden accents to give it a cozy feel.
- Its menu is fairly similar to the OG Little Mama's, with fresh pasta and mozzarella made daily.
- The biggest difference is this location will have pizza, including a new "Diavola Pizza," made with Calabrian salami, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, provolone picante, homemade mozzarella and Calabrian hot honey sauce.
Details: The 4,600-square-foot restaurant fits about 200 people in its main dining room, upstairs mezzanine and sunroom.
- The address is 9825 Sandy Rock Pl. and it will be open 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-10pm Fridays and Saturdays.
- To start, the restaurant will open with limited seating; reservations are recommended and can be made here.
- Eventually, they'll offer private dining and weekend brunch.
Editor's note: This story was originally published in July 2022 and updated in January 2024 with details of the restaurant's opening.
