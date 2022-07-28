Share on email (opens in new window)

The bar has seating for 12 people. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Little Mama's Italian Kitchen is debuting a second location in the Rea Farms development in south Charlotte.

It'll be open for dinner starting Tuesday, Jan. 23. Starting Monday, Jan. 29, it'll open for lunch and dinner.

Why it matters: Little Mama's has surged in popularity since opening in SouthPark in 2020.

Adding a second location was a no-brainer, restaurateur owner Frank Scibelli says. "It is my second-busiest restaurant," he told me when we first reported this story of the business's expansion in 2022.

What to expect: Little Mama's Rea Farms has a similar vibe to the original SouthPark location with nods to the Italian-American restaurants of the 1960s and '70s.

"I think this is my prettiest restaurant," Scibelli said, looking around at the high ceilings that contrast with wooden accents to give it a cozy feel.

Its menu is fairly similar to the OG Little Mama's, with fresh pasta and mozzarella made daily.

The biggest difference is this location will have pizza, including a new "Diavola Pizza," made with Calabrian salami, caramelized onions, cherry peppers, provolone picante, homemade mozzarella and Calabrian hot honey sauce.

Details: The 4,600-square-foot restaurant fits about 200 people in its main dining room, upstairs mezzanine and sunroom.

The address is 9825 Sandy Rock Pl. and it will be open 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 11am-10pm Fridays and Saturdays.

To start, the restaurant will open with limited seating; reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Eventually, they'll offer private dining and weekend brunch.

The upstairs mezzanine is fitted with a smart TV and sound system so people hosting private events can customize their experience. It has 54 seats. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The sunroom has an indoor/outdoor feel, with windows that open to let fresh air in. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

The biggest difference with this Little Mama's location is the pizza on the menu. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Fresh mozzarella, diavola pizza, chicken riggies pasta and penne a la vodka. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Little Mama's Rea Farms is located where Sensi Restaurant used to be. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Along the walls are family photos of owner Frank Scibelli (on the far left you'll see him cooking with his mom and the photo in the center-left features his father's family). You'll also see family photos of COO and partner Stephanie Kalish's family and those of executive chef and partner Tom Dyrness. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Editor's note: This story was originally published in July 2022 and updated in January 2024 with details of the restaurant's opening.