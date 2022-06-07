A Plaza Midwood restaurant is taking its popular Cuban and Peruvian dishes to SouthPark’s Apex development. Why it matters: Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria is pretty close to authentic Cuban and Peruvian (and this is coming from someone who is Cuban).

Context: Calle Sol’s menu is inspired by Latin restaurants in cities such as Miami and Tampa.

FS Food Group (of Mama Ricotta’s, Paco’s, Midwood Smokehouse, Yafo) toured the cities before opening Calle Sol and worked with consulting chefs, including Ana Quincoces, Cuban celebrity chef formerly of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami,” as Axios’ Emma Way wrote.

The new restaurant is 3,800 square feet. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What to expect: Inside, it feels like an elevated version of the Plaza Midwood location, in step with the feel of the SouthPark neighborhood.

Its menu is 90% the same, with a few more fish and steak entrees. To start, the cocktail menu will be the same as well, but that'll evolve over time.

"The restaurant needs to fit the neighborhood, and this one calls for some more substantial entrees," owner Frank Scibelli tells Axios.

One major difference fans of the cafeteria-style lunch and brunch will notice is that the restaurant doesn't have a cafeteria section. But, Scibelli says the SouthPark location will eventually add affordable lunch options to its menu like the ones at the cafeteria.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Zoom in: One major difference patrons might not notice is the kitchen layout — it's a bit more open than the Plaza Midwood location, making the line more efficient (and getting the food to you faster). It also has a fancy new toaster for the Cuban bread that they import from Tampa.

The mural inside Calle Sol SouthPark is similar to the one in Plaza Midwood, by the same artist: Randall Kane. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Stop by: Calle Sol SouthPark is located at 3100 Apex Drive, next to Hyatt Centric and Mizu.

To start, it'll open at 4pm daily and will eventually expand its hours to serve lunch.

Of note: The restaurant, which opens Friday, May 31, will be in its "soft opening phase." To start it won't serve to-go, it's not open for lunch and there are limited reservations.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What's next: Eventually, the restaurant will add a large outdoor patio, which will seat 40 people "for guests to sip on beachy cocktails and fresh ceviche," according to Scibelli.

Editor's note: This story was originally published with the announcement of the new location in June 2022, and updated in May 2024 with news of the opening.