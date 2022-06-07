A Plaza Midwood restaurant is taking its popular Cuban and Peruvian dishes to SouthPark’s Apex development.
Why it matters: Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria is pretty close to authentic Cuban and Peruvian (and this is coming from someone who is Cuban).
Context: Calle Sol’s menu is inspired by Latin restaurants in cities such as Miami and Tampa.
FS Food Group (of Mama Ricotta’s, Paco’s, Midwood Smokehouse, Yafo) toured the cities before opening Calle Sol and worked with consulting chefs, including Ana Quincoces, Cuban celebrity chef formerly of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami,” as Axios’ Emma Way wrote.
What to expect: Inside, it feels like an elevated version of the Plaza Midwood location, in step with the feel of the SouthPark neighborhood.
Its menu is 90% the same, with a few more fish and steak entrees. To start, the cocktail menu will be the same as well, but that'll evolve over time.
"The restaurant needs to fit the neighborhood, and this one calls for some more substantial entrees," owner Frank Scibelli tells Axios.
One major difference fans of the cafeteria-style lunch and brunch will notice is that the restaurant doesn't have a cafeteria section. But, Scibelli says the SouthPark location will eventually add affordable lunch options to its menu like the ones at the cafeteria.
Zoom in: One major difference patrons might not notice is the kitchen layout — it's a bit more open than the Plaza Midwood location, making the line more efficient (and getting the food to you faster). It also has a fancy new toaster for the Cuban bread that they import from Tampa.