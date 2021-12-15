Tortilleria and agave bar with skyline views opening in west Charlotte

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Maíz," "agua," and "sal" are the Spanish words for corn, water and salt, the ingredients used to make tortillas. And "más" is Spanish for "more." Photo: Courtesy of ARDR Hospitality

The team behind Craft Tasting Room and Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is expanding into west Charlotte with a new restaurant that owner Alyson Davis describes as a Mexican-inspired tortilleria and agave bar.

It's called Maíz, Agua, Sal — or MAS for short — and will have an outdoor patio with skyline views.

The menu: Expect tacos with house-made tortillas, with flavors like al pastor (shaved off the trompo and tacos al vapor (steamed tacos with shredded beef filling).

It'll also have authentic Mexican dishes like pozole, mole, carnitas and gorditas.

Chef Jonathan Olvera will lead the kitchen at MAS. His Mexican roots will provide inspiration for much of the menu.

Chef Jonathan Olvera, a first-generation Mexican-American from Salisbury, NC, has worked in the kitchens of Peppervine, Bardo, Leah & Louise, and most recently, Dot Dot Dot. Photo: Courtesy of ARDR Hospitality

"I've been drawing inspiration from family recipes ... there will be no Tex-Mex or fusion in the mix."

— Chef Jonathan Olvera

Drink menu: Its cocktail menu will be focused on mezcal and tequilas, as well as non-alcoholic options like housemade agua fresca and tepache.

MAS's cocktail menu will be led by bar manager Amanda Britton, who is also behind The Green Room in South End.

The inspiration for MAS came from the Davis family's travels to Mexico City to visit friends.

Details: The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is located at 1018 Jay St., part of the Lower Tuck development, near Not Just Coffee.

There will be 125 seats indoors, outdoors and at the bar.

The focal points will be a preserved tree that will sit prominently inside the dining room, plus a natural gas fireplace outside.

MAS will have breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday-Friday and brunch and dinner on Saturday, and brunch only on Sunday.

Its owners don't have an anticipated opening date yet but did confirm its opening "soon."

Editor's note: This story was originally published Dec. 15, 2021 and updated on Feb. 6, 2024 with new details about the restaurant.