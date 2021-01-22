Lloyd Austin's first call as defense secretary goes to NATO

Sign up for our daily briefing
Austin during his confirmation hearing. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images
Lloyd Austin's first call after being confirmed as defense secretary on Friday went to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the retired general announced on Twitter.
Why it matters: Former President Trump took office four years ago questioning NATO's relevance and value to the United States. President Biden and his team are sending just the opposite signal, with Austin emphasizing America's "steadfast commitment" to the alliance and signing off with "#WeAreNATO."