Live trivia app HQ comes back to life
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
HQ Trivia, the live game-show app that shut down in February and laid off its entire staff, is unexpectedly returning tonight with a new show.
Driving the news: The company has been acquired by an undisclosed investor who has been working to restart operations.
- HQ had been in advanced talks earlier this year to be bought by media company Whistle for at least $20 million, but the deal collapsed for unknown reasons.
- CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov, who took over as CEO when fellow co-founder Colin Kroll died in late 2018 of a drug overdose, is said to still be involved with the revised iteration.
- Tonight's return program will be hosted by Matt Richards, who became HQ's lead host after Scott Rogowsky left the company under a cloud of acrimony.