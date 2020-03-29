17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Live trivia app HQ comes back to life

Dan Primack

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

HQ Trivia, the live game-show app that shut down in February and laid off its entire staff, is unexpectedly returning tonight with a new show.

Driving the news: The company has been acquired by an undisclosed investor who has been working to restart operations.

  • HQ had been in advanced talks earlier this year to be bought by media company Whistle for at least $20 million, but the deal collapsed for unknown reasons.
  • CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov, who took over as CEO when fellow co-founder Colin Kroll died in late 2018 of a drug overdose, is said to still be involved with the revised iteration.
  • Tonight's return program will be hosted by Matt Richards, who became HQ's lead host after Scott Rogowsky left the company under a cloud of acrimony.

