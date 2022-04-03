Lithuania becomes first EU country to cut off Russian gas

Lithuania has stopped importing gas from Russia as of the beginning of April, the country's ministry of energy announced on Saturday.

Why it matters: The former Soviet republic is the first European Union country to fully cut off supply from Russia's Gazprom.

What they're saying: "[T]his is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions," Lithuanian Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys said in a statement.

"From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda tweeted. "Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!"

What's next: All of the country's demand for natural gas will be met by a liquified natural gas import terminal in the port of Klaipeda, the ministry of energy said.