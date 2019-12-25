GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski "disturbed" by McConnell's coordination with White House on impeachment

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told ABC affiliate KTUU on Tuesday that she was "disturbed" upon hearing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's assurance of "total coordination" between the White House and the Senate in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Driving the news: In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, McConnell said, "We'll be working through this process ... in total coordination with the White House counsel's office and the people who are representing the president as well as the Senate," adding, “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this to the extent that we can."