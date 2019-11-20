What Lindsey Graham said about a quid pro quo in October

Sen. Lindsey Graham told "Axios on HBO" last month that he'd be open to changing his mind on impeachment if he was shown Trump was engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine outside of the July 25 phone call.

Why it matters: Today, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland publicly testified in an impeachment hearing that a quid pro quo preconditioning a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into the Biden family's business dealings in Ukraine took place and "reflected President Trump's desires and requirements."