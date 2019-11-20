What Lindsey Graham said about a quid pro quo in October

Sen. Lindsey Graham told "Axios on HBO" last month that he'd be open to changing his mind on impeachment if he was shown Trump was engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine outside of the July 25 phone call.
Why it matters: Today, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland publicly testified in an impeachment hearing that a quid pro quo preconditioning a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into the Biden family's business dealings in Ukraine took place and "reflected President Trump's desires and requirements."
What they're saying:
"If you could show me that Trump actually was engaging in a quid pro quo, outside the phone call, that would be very disturbing"— Graham in October on "Axios on HBO"
"I know that members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes."— Sondland in his opening statement at a public impeachment hearing
Go deeper: Live updates from Sondland's testimony