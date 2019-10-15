Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) raised $3.29 million last quarter, the most raised by a candidate in one quarter in South Carolina’s history and the highest total of any Republican Senate candidate in Q3, his campaign said Tuesday.

The big picture: A Democrat hasn't won a statewide South Carolina race in 13 years, per the New York Times, and Graham's 2020 challenger is seen by some as a long shot. Aside from being a leading critic of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, Graham is one of the president's most loyal defenders, a fact that Democrats hope to use to their advantage, per the Times.

