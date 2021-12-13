LPs speak out on employee equity

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Private equity funds should incentivize larger numbers of portfolio company employees, because it will better align interests and improve investment performance.
- I've been writing that for years, but now it's also being said by limited partners in private equity funds.
Driving the news: Coller Capital this morning released its biannual "Private Equity Barometer" survey of more than 100 global LPs. Its lead finding was that 46% of respondents believe the likely effect of incentivizing more portfolio company employees would be to increase returns.
- Only 6% said they believe it would decrease returns. The rest didn't know.
- It's worth emphasizing that these LPs are true believers in the private equity model, with a whopping 89% saying that small and mid-cap companies would benefit from at least a period of PE ownership.
This isn't a novel idea. KKR, for example, for several years has provided equity incentives to rank-and-file in some of its industrials companies (and has sought to expand the practice). Other firms have begun to selectivity follow in its footsteps.
- The basic argument is that it's good business, because it improves employee morale and reduces turnover. It's also good PR in an ESG-obsessed world, and could help seal new deals with company founders who are interested in their employees' future wellbeing.
The bottom line: Limited partners pay the private equity bills. If they truly believe employees are vital stakeholders, and should be treated as such, it's time to share those convictions directly with general partners during the fundraising process. Surveys are a start, but not an end.
Quasi-related breaking news: Coller Capital is on the block, per Reuters.